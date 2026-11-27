Black Friday is in full swing, and there are deals on just about everything you can imagine. We’ve already seen some stellar storage deals and want to share one of the best we’ve found. SanDisk’s WD Black SN8100 clone, the 2TB Optimus GX Pro 8100 PCIe 5.0 SSD, is on sale for almost $95 off its typical price and at an all-time low, according to Amazon. For $349 , you can get one of the faster 2TB drives. At less than $ 0.18 per GB, it’s one of the least expensive 2TB PCIe 5.0 drives available right now.

The GX Pro 8100 uses a Silicon Motion SM2508 PCIe 5.0 x4 controller found on other ‘budget’ high-end PCIe 5.0 drives. The SM2508 focuses a bit more on efficiency, keeping thermals well managed, but is still fast for a PCIe 5.0 drive. It also includes 2GB of DDR4-3200 cache for improved burst and sustained speeds. The storage chips are Kioxia BiCS8 218-layer TLC 3D CBA NAND, also found in the WD Black SN8100. Together, these reach speeds up to 14,900/14,000 MB/s (read/writes), nearly saturating PCIe 5.0 bandwidth. IOPS are listed up to 2.3/2.4M random r/w.

(Image credit: Future)

SanDisk offers a long 5-year limited warranty in the U.S and the drive is rated up to 1,200 TBW, which is quite common for top-tier PCIe 5.0 drives. In other words, you’ll have to work incredibly hard to burn through all the write cycles, especially within the warranty period.

Whether you use it as your primary OS drive or to store your most frequently accessed games, the SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 2TB is an excellent option for a new PC or even upgrading your current storage. At an all-time low price of $349.99 and $0.18 per GB, it’s not only fast (faster than the Samsung 9100 Pro), but the price is right, too.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.