Save 40% on Hoto’s cordless rotary toolkit, now just $29.99 — great for 3D printing and other DIY tasks, get a powerful 25,000 RPM motor, 2,000 mAh battery, and 35 accessories on the cheap

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Save $20 on this versatile tool.

The Hoto Cordless Rotary Toolkit grinding on a piece of wood
(Image credit: Hoto)

Hoto (short for Home Tools) makes some of the most aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly tools for everyday home improvement, DIY projects, and casual tasks. One of the many interesting offerings from the modern hardware and lifestyle brand is the Hoto Cordless Rotary Toolkit, a lightweight, pen-style multipurpose tool that can be used for various intricate projects. Originally priced at $49.99, it is currently on sale on Amazon for $29.99, saving you $20.

Hoto cordless rotary toolkit
Hoto cordless rotary toolkit: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The compact rotary tool weighs just 240 grams and offers speeds of up to 25,000 RPM, while its 2,000 mAh battery provides up to 50 minutes of continuous use on a full charge.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.