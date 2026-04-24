Save a massive $520 on a gaming PC upgrade with this mega Newegg DDR5 RAM combo worth $1,159 separately — free 1TB SSD thrown in ramps up the value of this $639.99 upgrade bundle with 32GB memory kit and a MSI MAG motherboard

Newegg came up with another solid combo for your next PC upgrade, just in time for the weekend. This 2-item bundle includes the MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wifi motherboard that we reviewed and loved, 32GB of V-Color Manta XSky DDR5-6000 for only $639.99. Newegg is also throwing in a free 1TB Western Digital SN850X PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, valued at $319.99, to sweeten an already-solid deal on this AM5 starter pack. The combined cost of all of these parts, bought separately, would set you back $1,159.99 right now, making this an even better deal than the $199.99 Newegg discount suggests.

● Check out this deal on Newegg

We’ve covered several MSI X870E boards here, but one of our favorite AM5 boards is the budget-conscious, MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wifi. In our review, we liked the three USB Type-C ports (2x USB4/40 Gbps), the EZ DIY features, and the updated Click BIOS X, and it also performed well in our test suite in both gaming and productivity. The board supports up to four M.2 storage drives (two PCIe 5.0 x4) and four SATA ports, with capable power delivery for any CPU you drop in, fast networking with integrated Wi-Fi 7 and 5 GbE, and a mid-range audio solution round out the hardware. The black aesthetic also easily blends in with any dark build theme.

The RAM included in the combo is V-Color Manta XSky. We’ve seen some kits from them before but none with this speed and ultra low timings. The sticks sport black heat spreaders and a frosted RGB element across the top and matches well with the MSI board. Specs-wise, it’s a 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 kit with tight timings (CL28-36-36-96 at 1.4V). Under the hood are SK Hynix ICs, so you do have some headroom if you want to overclock past its rated speed or to tighten them down. AMD’s sweet spot (price/performance) for AM5 processors is around 6,000-6,400 MT/s, so these fall into that bucket. V-Color may not be as popular a brand as Corsair, GSkill, or Kingston, for example, but its memory is just as fast and stable, looks good, and is an excellent overall option.



Arguably the best part of this deal is the FREE Western Digital Black 1TB SN850X PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, however. We reviewed this drive and loved its excellent performance, especially for games, ranking it as one of the fastest we tested at that time. Using its own proprietary controller and DDR4 DRAM cache, you’ll see read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, and 6,300 MB/s for writes, with 800K/1.1K (R/W) IOPS along with 600TBW endurance. Western Digital stands behind these drives with a 5-year warranty, too.