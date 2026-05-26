Save a massive $919 on this RTX 5080 gaming PC build with a QD-OLED 360Hz monitor, thanks to this Newegg combo deal — huge savings on this long list of parts for a 4K-ready build, including 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD, 24-core CPU, case, peripherals, and more

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Build a 4K gaming PC with ease using this combo deal

RTX 5080 MSI Newegg combo deal
(Image credit: Future / MSI / Intel)

In a market being pummeled by rising hardware prices, this Newegg combo deal with MSI parts will let you build an RTX 5080 gaming PC with a huge $919 discount. You'll be paying just $3,189.99, with an extra $10 off thanks to a mail-in rebate, for this set of parts that includes the aforementioned RTX 5080 GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 7 270K+, 32GB of DDR5 RAM from Corsair, a 2TB MSI SSD, and an MPG Z890 motherboard, along with an MSI case, AIO cooler, power supply, monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

Check out this gaming PC deal at Newegg

This is the kitchen sink of Newegg PC hardware deals, and it's rare to see one so complete, with a whole set of MSI peripherals and a monitor thrown in, too. There are also a few freebies on top to sweeten the deal, including a copy of the new James Bond game, 007 First Light, along with a free year subscription to NordVPN, and a set of transparent keycaps for your keyboard.

Newegg Combo: RTX 5080, Intel Core Ultra 270K+, 2GB SSD, and more
$10 extra off with mail-in rebate
Save 22% ($919)
Newegg Combo: RTX 5080, Intel Core Ultra 270K+, 2GB SSD, and more: was $4,108.99 now $3,189.99 at Newegg

This Newegg deal brings together everything you'd need for building a 4K gaming PC, including an RTX 5080 GPU, high-spec Intel CPU, 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD, Z890 motherboard, along with accessories and peripherals.