Save a massive $919 on this RTX 5080 gaming PC build with a QD-OLED 360Hz monitor, thanks to this Newegg combo deal — huge savings on this long list of parts for a 4K-ready build, including 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD, 24-core CPU, case, peripherals, and more

In a market being pummeled by rising hardware prices, this Newegg combo deal with MSI parts will let you build an RTX 5080 gaming PC with a huge $919 discount. You'll be paying just $3,189.99, with an extra $10 off thanks to a mail-in rebate, for this set of parts that includes the aforementioned RTX 5080 GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 7 270K+, 32GB of DDR5 RAM from Corsair, a 2TB MSI SSD, and an MPG Z890 motherboard, along with an MSI case, AIO cooler, power supply, monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

● Check out this gaming PC deal at Newegg

This is the kitchen sink of Newegg PC hardware deals, and it's rare to see one so complete, with a whole set of MSI peripherals and a monitor thrown in, too. There are also a few freebies on top to sweeten the deal, including a copy of the new James Bond game, 007 First Light, along with a free year subscription to NordVPN, and a set of transparent keycaps for your keyboard.