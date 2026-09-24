Save a solid $150 on this vivid 27-inch MSI OLED monitor with fast 240Hz refresh rate — now $359, this MAG QD-OLED model is close to its lowest price ever on Newegg

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Grab this awesome MSI 1440p 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor for under $360 before it's gone

MSI MAG 272QP X24
(Image credit: Future)

If you’re one of the many consumers who are still struggling to find ways to spend your hard-earned money in the PC space, we found a deal that has nothing to do with ridiculously priced components like RAM, video cards, and storage, but still makes a difference in your computing experience. Newegg recently dropped the price of the MSI MAG 272QP QD-OLED X24 monitor to a palatable $359.99 (from its $499.99 MSRP) when using promo code SSF73849, just $10 away from its all-time low ($349.99), according to Camelcamelcamel. It's currently one of the best deals around on a high-quality 27-inch 4K QD-OLED with a high refresh rate.

Check out this deal on Newegg

MSI MSI MAG 272QP QD-OLED X24
Save 28% ($139.01)
MSI MSI MAG 272QP QD-OLED X24: was $499 now $359.99 at Newegg

Get the MSI MAF 272QP QD-OLED X24 monitor for the low price of $359.99 saving almost $150. You get a high quality QD-OLED panel with 240Hz refresh rate, OLED care tools, wide color gamut, and that tear free gaming with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.