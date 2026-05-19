Save a whopping $900 on this incredible 4-item AM5 combo from Newegg — for only $2,269, high-end parts including the flagship 9950X3D2 processor, 64GB of GSkill RAM, 4TB of fast M.2 storage, and a quality MSI motherboard

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Snag a great deal on this high-end 4-item combo from Newegg. Start your new AM5 rig with this awesome combo and save almost $900.

Newegg bundle
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If you’re in the market for a new AM5 machine, Newegg has you taken care of with this unbelievable 4-item combo. For just $2,269 (an incredibly $899.97 off when bought alone) gets you one of the flagship and one of the fastest gaming processors from AMD in the recently released Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, 64GB of G.Skill Ripjaws DDR5-600 RAM, a wicked-fast 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD, and the MSI MPG X870E Carbon Wifi motherboard. The $900 off this stellar combo essentially makes the RAM $10 or the 4TB of storage $100, taking a lot of the sting out of buying PC hardware today.

Check out this deal on Newegg

The CPU in this combo is the latest and greatest from AMD in the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2. The new chip is the first to add the extra 3D V-cache to the second CCD, which could speed up gaming and other workflows. The chip has 16 cores and 32 threads, with a maximum boost clock of 5.7 GHz. Our review of the processor showed it didn’t improve much in gaming, matching the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. Still, it showed a 4% overall improvement in multi-threaded loads and significant improvements in specialized workloads.

AMD 9950X3D2, 64GB G.Skill RAM, 4TB Samsung 990 Pro, MSI X870E Carbon Wifi
Save 28% ($899.97)