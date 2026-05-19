Save a whopping $900 on this incredible 4-item AM5 combo from Newegg — for only $2,269, high-end parts including the flagship 9950X3D2 processor, 64GB of GSkill RAM, 4TB of fast M.2 storage, and a quality MSI motherboard

If you’re in the market for a new AM5 machine, Newegg has you taken care of with this unbelievable 4-item combo. For just $2,269 (an incredibly $899.97 off when bought alone) gets you one of the flagship and one of the fastest gaming processors from AMD in the recently released Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, 64GB of G.Skill Ripjaws DDR5-600 RAM, a wicked-fast 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD, and the MSI MPG X870E Carbon Wifi motherboard. The $900 off this stellar combo essentially makes the RAM $10 or the 4TB of storage $100, taking a lot of the sting out of buying PC hardware today.

• Check out this deal on Newegg

The CPU in this combo is the latest and greatest from AMD in the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2. The new chip is the first to add the extra 3D V-cache to the second CCD, which could speed up gaming and other workflows. The chip has 16 cores and 32 threads, with a maximum boost clock of 5.7 GHz. Our review of the processor showed it didn’t improve much in gaming, matching the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. Still, it showed a 4% overall improvement in multi-threaded loads and significant improvements in specialized workloads.