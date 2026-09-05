Save nearly 50% on this awesome 16-inch OLED laptop with a Ryzen AI 5 430 CPU & 16GB RAM — HP's MacBook Neo-beating OmniBook X Flip is down to just $699

With the entire PC hardware industry in shambles right now, laptops represent some of the best deals to be had. The integrated nature of these devices often results in unexpected savings compared to their desktop counterparts. As such, we've found a great offer on an HP OmniBook Flip X 2-in-1 for just $699, down 47% from its list price of $1,329 on Best Buy. It's a 16-inch OLED laptop with solid performance for everyday tasks, and then some.

Save 47% ($630) HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $1,329.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy A sleek machine with strong internals for everyday usage and an exceptional OLED display for its class — the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 is the perfect choice for computing on a budget. Did we say the screen flips around, too?

This specific variant of the OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 being at $699 puts it directly in MacBook Neo territory, which also starts at $699 now. But for that money, you're getting a whole lot more computer. The main selling point here is the gorgeous 16-inch OLED display carrying a 1920x1200 resolution. It's touchscreen and, owing to its name, flips around 180 degrees to form a tablet. The laptop is built well so turning it around doesn't feel flimsy, either.

Inside the heart of the laptop sits a Ryzen AI 5 340 processor. It's a Gorgon Point chip, so basically a Strix Point refresh, but it's capable of churning through daily tasks like butter. It has four Zen 5 cores (two of which are Zen 5c) and four RDNA 3.5 Compute Units, which are enough for very lightweight 1080p gaming. This laptop doesn't have a dedicated GPU so the integrated Radeon 840M serves as your main GPU, but that just makes the 76Wh battery last even longer.

The rest of the laptop features strong specs for its class as well, staring with 16GB of LPDDRX5 memory, which is double what you get on the MacBook Neo. There's also a 512GB SSD inside and you get a 65W GaN charger in the box. In terms of I/O, there are 2x Thunderbolt (USB-C 40 Gbps) ports, 2x USB-A 10 Gbps ports, 1x HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm audio jack onboard. You even get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless connectivity.

All in all, this is one impressive budget laptop that's not trying to deceive you into thinking it can do more than what it can. It's meant for regular, everyday work like browsing the web and media consumption, especially with that beautiful OLED display, and it excels at that. It only weighs 4 lbs. and for just $699 on Best Buy, you genuinely cannot find a better laptop without significant compromises elsewhere.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.