Save over $100 on this feature-rich Asus AM5 motherboard with Wi-Fi 7, USB4 & DDR5-8000 support — TUF Gaming X870-Plus is on sale for just $170

If you're building a PC during these turbulent times, scoring deals is one of the only ways to get around the excessive price hikes on things like memory and GPUs. We always highlight anything worthwhile we see to help you save on PC parts. Today, we've spotted a great offer on another important component — Asus has its TUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFi motherboard for just $170 on Amazon right now, down almost 40% from list price.

Save 39% ($109) Asus TUF Gaming X870 Plus Wi-Fi: was $279 now $170 at Amazon All-time low price Featuring 2x 40 Gbps USB-C ports, an 8-layer PCB with strong VRMs, plenty of rear and internal I/O, along with support for modern conveniences such as Wi-Fi 7, this motherboard is a complete package. For the price, it's basically the best option in its class and it's not close.

This is an ATX motherboard featuring the X870 chipset for Ryzen 7000, 8000 and 9000 series CPUs. The X870 chipset allows for USB4 support and, as such, this board has 2x 40 Gbps Type-C ports, both with DP Alt Mode. There's a front panel connector for 20 Gbps Type-C port with 30W power delivery, too. The board features an 8-layer PCB with 16+2+1, 80A SPS power stages, so the VRMs are above average for its class, and excellent for the price.

You get 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for the GPU, but lane bifurcation will cut that down to x8 if you use the first and second M.2 slots together, since they both share PCIe 5.0 lanes with the CPU. Just put your SSDs in the 3rd and 4th slots PCIe 4.0 slots that are powered by the chipset and you're good to go. This motherboard also supports up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM at 8,000 MT/s if your pockets are filled with gold at the moment.

Moreover, Asus has put Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 onboard for wireless connectivity, and there's a 2.5 gigabit ethernet port for wired connections, too. There are plenty of internal headers for fans, ARGB devices, and other sensors. You'll find a BIOS flashback button at the rear as well, which is an invaluable feature allowing you to update your firmware without any CPU socketed.

Asus advertises its "AI Solutions" as part of the motherboard's software as well, which include AI overclocking and AI cooling, but let's just shrug that aside. What is important are little things like convenient release latches for both the GPU and M.2 slots, along with the Wi-Fi antennae being snap-on instead of the typical screw-on. All of these create comforts combine with solid base performance to complete a well-rounded package, and at just $170 on Amazon right now, you can't do much better.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.