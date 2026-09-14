Save $1,289 when you build an extreme PC with these top-tier components — combo deal features AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor along with an 8TB 9100 Pro SSD, MSI X870E motherboard, and 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory

When money is no object, but you still want to be slightly frugal, combo bundles like today's Newegg offering might pique your interest. Featuring some of the most powerful and extreme consumer PC components on the market, this selection of parts will make for a very powerful gaming machine and an even more powerful productivity workhorse. Right now, you can save $1,289 when you spend $2,999 on an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor along with an 8TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSD, MSI X870E Gaming Plus WiFi motherboard, and 32GB of V-Color Manta XSkyDDR5-6000 memory at Newegg. The normal price for all of these components reaches $4,288, plus Newegg also throws in a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240mm AIO CPU cooler, and you get a copy of Capcom's latest Onimusha hit game with the purchase of select AMD products (Ryzen 9 9950X3D2).

● Check out this deal at Newegg

This bundle includes most of the components you'll need to build a mightily impressive gaming and productivity PC. You'll still need to source a PC case, power supply, and graphics card to complete the build, though. This Newegg bundle includes AMD's halo processor - the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 - stacking 3D V-cache on both the CCDs of the processor for some extreme cache memory performance.

In our testing of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor, we found the 16-core and 32-thread monster to match the 9800X3D in gaming performance, but excel in multi-threaded application performance. You can see below from our multi-threaded performance chart that the 9950X3D2 tops the table, but at a price. The 9950X3D2 is also very power-hungry and costs more than the other CPUs on the list.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The component bundle also features a massive 8TB Samsung 9100 Pro PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD. This is the most extreme size for a superfast SSD in both capacity and price. In our testing, the 8TB 9100 Pro beats the other 8TB competition in our PC Mark 10 storage tests, but isn't as fast as smaller 2TB capacity drives, as its controller is designed to operate optimally with up to thirty-two dies at 4TB. See our review for more details.

On its own, the 8TB 9100 Pro retails for a jaw-dropping $2,719.99, almost the cost of this entire bundle. So if you want superfast transfer speeds with 8TB of space, then this is the best way of getting one at a reduced price, especially in the current climate of storage pricing.