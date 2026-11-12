Save $119 on DDR5 RAM with this high-end AM5 gaming combo from Newegg — 3-item gaming PC combo includes 9800X3D, 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM, and premium MSI X870E Carbon Wifi motherboard for only $1,250

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Premium Newegg combo takes the sting out of building an AM5-based gaming PC

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(Image credit: Future, AMD, Corsiar, MSI)
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Newegg has refreshed its bundle deals and have recently come out with a couple of solid deals that help take some of the sting out of building a PC in these trying times. The latest combo pairs one of the fastest gaming CPUs in the Ryzen 5 9800X3D, 32GB of Corsair DDR5-6000 RAM, and a premium motherboard with MSI’s X870E Carbon Wifi for only $1,250.98, saving $119 compared to buying the parts individually. In fact, buying this RAM kit alone would cost $509.99, so if you apply the discount to the RAM, it’s just $390 and cheaper than any comparable standalone kit, which looks to be around $460 at the time of this writing. Newegg also throws in a free Rosewill 360mm AIO ($90 value) to sweeten the pot.

AMD Ryzen 5 9800X3D, 32GB Crosair DDR5-6000 RAM, MSI X870E Carbon Wifi Motherboard
free rosewill frostmax 360mm aio ($90 value)
Save $118.99
AMD Ryzen 5 9800X3D, 32GB Crosair DDR5-6000 RAM, MSI X870E Carbon Wifi Motherboard: was $1,369.97 now $1,250.98 at Newegg

Save $119 on this 3-item Newegg combo that includes 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM, the awesome-for-gaming Ryzen 5 9800X3D CPU, and a premium motherboard with MSI's X870E Carbon Wifi.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.