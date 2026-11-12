Save $119 on DDR5 RAM with this high-end AM5 gaming combo from Newegg — 3-item gaming PC combo includes 9800X3D, 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM, and premium MSI X870E Carbon Wifi motherboard for only $1,250

Newegg has refreshed its bundle deals and have recently come out with a couple of solid deals that help take some of the sting out of building a PC in these trying times. The latest combo pairs one of the fastest gaming CPUs in the Ryzen 5 9800X3D, 32GB of Corsair DDR5-6000 RAM, and a premium motherboard with MSI’s X870E Carbon Wifi for only $1,250.98 , saving $119 compared to buying the parts individually. In fact, buying this RAM kit alone would cost $509.99, so if you apply the discount to the RAM, it’s just $390 and cheaper than any comparable standalone kit, which looks to be around $460 at the time of this writing. Newegg also throws in a free Rosewill 360mm AIO ($90 value) to sweeten the pot.

The RAM portion of the bundle, Corsair’s Vengeance RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM kit, is currently available on Newegg for an eye-watering $509.99 when bought separately. The good news is that the discount brings this RAM down to something reasonable for the times. This black kit matches the MSI X870E Carbon board in the combo and features a frosted RGB light bar that runs the length of the sticks. If RGB lighting isn’t your thing and you prefer a stealthy, unassuming look, you can turn it off. The DDR5-6000 speed lands in the sweet spot for the AM5 platform and is a worthwhile, good-looking option. The SK Hynix ICs under the heatsink pair nicely with the MSI board and offer plenty of overclocking headroom.

Next is one of the most popular and fastest current-generation gaming CPUs: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D . This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a 4.6 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz max boost, plenty fast for any task. The X3D variant's 96MB of L3 cache helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available . It is also a well-rounded performer that excels in games and suits most applications.

Last but certainly not least is the premium MSI X870E Carbon Wifi motherboard (one we reviewed in the past. We loved the robust power delivery (perfect for the 9800X3D or greater), the dual Ethernet ports, EZ features, storage options (4x SATA, 4x M.2 sockets - one PCie 5.0) and ample connectivity on the rear I/O, including four USB Type-C ports (2x 40 Gbps). The all-black motherboard sports a cool RGB design element of the MSI dragon on the VRM heatsink to break up the monotony and lend some bling to the inside of your chassis. It’s a great motherboard to build your AM5 rig around.

In the end, we like this combo as this, and others like it, help take some of the pain out of buying a PC today. Priced at $1,250.98 with a savings of $118.99 and a free 360mm Rosewill Frostmax Digital ARGB AIO ($90 value), it’s one of the better bundles available on Newegg right now. Get it while supplies last.