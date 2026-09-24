Save $149 on this 3-item gaming combo from Newegg — $1,050 buys a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of Corsair DDR5 RAM, Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus motherboard, and a free 240mm AIO and AMD game bundle

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Get 32GB of RAM for only $351 in this 3-item Newegg combo

Newegg bundle
(Image credit: Future)

With the RAMpocalypse in full swing and little relief in sight, we need to look for combo deals to get the best prices on items like RAM (and even those are fleeting today). This 3-item combo from Newegg is one of the better ones lately, offering the wicked-fast gaming processor Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM, and a quality motherboard in the Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wifi for only $1,050. A savings of $149. And if you apply the discount to the RAM, it’s only $351, which many would consider reasonable (for the times).

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wifi, 32GB Corsair Vengeance RAM
free rosewill frostmax 240mm AIO and AMD gam bundle ($140 value)
Save $148.99
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wifi, 32GB Corsair Vengeance RAM: was $1,199.98 now $1,050.99 at Newegg

Save big on this 3-item combo from Newegg and get snag 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM for less. You get the awesome Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, a quality Asus X870E TUF Gaming motherboard, and Newegg even throws in a free 240mm AIO and AMD gam bundle ($140 value)

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.