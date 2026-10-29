Save $234 on 32GB of DDR5 RAM with this four-item AM5 Newegg bundle — score G.SKill Trident Z5 NeoX RAM, the venerable Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wifi7 motherboard, and a free 240mm AIO for only $1,069
Solid $234 discount on this Newegg 3-item combo takes some of the sting out of building your gaming PC.
Newegg is offering a stellar deal on this 3-item AM5-based combo. For only $1,069 ($234 off) you get a quality Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, one of the fastest gaming chips around with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and the piece de resistance, 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM. With the massive $234 discount, the RAM comes down to $336, a great price for the sad times we’re in.
The first (and arguably the best) part of this combo is the high-end Trident Z5 NeoX RGB kit in black. You get 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 (36-36-76) timings, which lands right in AMD’s sweet spot for the platform. The matte-black heat spreaders give way to the frosted G.Skill Trident Z RGB feature that runs across the top of each stick. Not only are these priced right in the combo at $336 with the RAM discount, but they also look awesome and pair perfectly with the X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard.
Snag a great deal on this 3-item combo at Newegg and start your AM5 build (or upgrade) for less.
Next is one of the most popular and fastest current-generation gaming CPUs: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a 4.6 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz max boost, plenty fast for any task. The X3D variant's 96MB of L3 cache helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available. It is also a well-rounded performer that excels in games and suits most applications. This combo also includes a free MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 240mm AIO (a $72 value), which easily wrangles the 120W processor.
The Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 is a well-rounded mid-range motherboard with 12 rear I/O USB ports, including two USB4 (40 Gbps) Type-C ports. It features a capable VRM to power any processor, four M.2 sockets (3x PCIe 5.0 x4), a PCIe 5.0 slot, fast networking with 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 7, a last-gen flagship-class audio solution, and several “EZ” features like EZ-Latch Plus and EZ-Latch Click to make building easier. It also supports up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM at speeds up to DDR5-8200, which is fast for the platform, as the sweet spot is around 6000-6400 MT/s. The all-black board also looks great in any dark build theme and even adds RGB bling to light up your chassis.
If you’re looking to update your PC or simply build new, this is one of the better 3-item AM5-based combo deals that’s currently active on Newegg. For just $1,069 (a $234 savings), you get quality hardware, including 32GB of G.Skill DDR5 RAM at a reasonable-for-the-time price, plus a free MSI AIO. This deal only runs until 10/31, so get it while it lasts.
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Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.