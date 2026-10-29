Save $234 on 32GB of DDR5 RAM with this four-item AM5 Newegg bundle — score G.SKill Trident Z5 NeoX RAM, the venerable Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wifi7 motherboard, and a free 240mm AIO for only $1,069

Newegg is offering a stellar deal on this 3-item AM5-based combo. For only $1,069 ($234 off) you get a quality Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, one of the fastest gaming chips around with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and the piece de resistance, 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM. With the massive $234 discount, the RAM comes down to $336, a great price for the sad times we’re in.

The first (and arguably the best) part of this combo is the high-end Trident Z5 NeoX RGB kit in black. You get 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 (36-36-76) timings, which lands right in AMD’s sweet spot for the platform. The matte-black heat spreaders give way to the frosted G.Skill Trident Z RGB feature that runs across the top of each stick. Not only are these priced right in the combo at $336 with the RAM discount, but they also look awesome and pair perfectly with the X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard.

Next is one of the most popular and fastest current-generation gaming CPUs: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D . This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a 4.6 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz max boost, plenty fast for any task. The X3D variant's 96MB of L3 cache helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available . It is also a well-rounded performer that excels in games and suits most applications. This combo also includes a free MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 240mm AIO (a $72 value), which easily wrangles the 120W processor.