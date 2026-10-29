Save $234 on 32GB of DDR5 RAM with this four-item AM5 Newegg bundle — score G.SKill Trident Z5 NeoX RAM, the venerable Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wifi7 motherboard, and a free 240mm AIO for only $1,069

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Solid $234 discount on this Newegg 3-item combo takes some of the sting out of building your gaming PC.

Newegg Combo bundle
(Image credit: Future)
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Newegg is offering a stellar deal on this 3-item AM5-based combo. For only $1,069 ($234 off) you get a quality Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, one of the fastest gaming chips around with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and the piece de resistance, 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM. With the massive $234 discount, the RAM comes down to $336, a great price for the sad times we’re in.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB G.Skill DDR5-6000 RAM, Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wifi7
Free MSI Coreliquid A13 240mm AIO
Save 18% ($233.99)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB G.Skill DDR5-6000 RAM, Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wifi7: was $1,303.98 now $1,069.99 at Newegg

Snag a great deal on this 3-item combo at Newegg and start your AM5 build (or upgrade) for less.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.