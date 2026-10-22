Save $238 on this 9800X3D combo deal with 32GB DDR5 that lets you start a 4K gaming PC build for just over $1,000 — Newegg bundle ships this powerhouse AMD CPU with a Gigabyte X870E AM5 motherboard and a free 240mm AIO cooler

Deals
By
Published

Start building a 4K-capable gaming PC with parts for just over $1,000

Newegg 9800X3D combo deal
(Image credit: Future / Newegg)
0

Building a new gaming PC, especially one fit for 4K gameplay, isn't cheap at the moment. PC hardware prices have shot up over the last year, with RAM, SSDs, and new graphics cards all becoming extremely expensive. Still, if you're thinking about building a new rig or upgrading your existing one, you'll want to consider this Newegg combo deal that combines the formidable AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with 32GB DDR5 and a Gigabyte X870E motherboard for just $1,029.99 right now.

Check out this deal at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite WiFi7 Ice Motherboard
Save 19% ($238.99)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite WiFi7 Ice Motherboard: was $1,268.98 now $1,029.99 at Newegg

This seriously capable Newegg combo brings together the powerhouse AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, still one of the fastest CPUs for gaming that you can buy, with 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX RGB DDR5-6000 RAM and a Gigabyte AM5 X870E Aorus Elite WiFi 7 Ice motherboard.

View Deal
Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.