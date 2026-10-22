Save $238 on this 9800X3D combo deal with 32GB DDR5 that lets you start a 4K gaming PC build for just over $1,000 — Newegg bundle ships this powerhouse AMD CPU with a Gigabyte X870E AM5 motherboard and a free 240mm AIO cooler

Building a new gaming PC, especially one fit for 4K gameplay, isn't cheap at the moment. PC hardware prices have shot up over the last year, with RAM, SSDs, and new graphics cards all becoming extremely expensive. Still, if you're thinking about building a new rig or upgrading your existing one, you'll want to consider this Newegg combo deal that combines the formidable AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with 32GB DDR5 and a Gigabyte X870E motherboard for just $1,029.99 right now.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

This kit means you'll save $238.99 by buying these components together compared to picking them up separately. That doesn't include the freebies you get with this deal, either, with a Cooler Master Elite Liquid Cooler 240 CPU AIO included for free, worth $79.99, along with a copy of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, worth $69.99.

This kit gives you the bare bones you'll need for your next 4K gaming PC. The extra savings, whether it's the $238.99 on the three parts here, or the full $388.97 if you include the freebies, will give you spare cash that you can put towards other parts for your build, whether that's a GPU, case, or any peripherals you need.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the real showstopper in this bundle. This is one of our favorite gaming CPUs, and one of the fastest, as our CPU benchmark data will confirm. You won't find better options for gaming than an X3D chip from AMD; the tech has allowed AMD to dominate the market in recent years, with the extra 3D V-Cache giving the total L3 cache a boost to 96MB. That'll have a noticeable impact on gaming performance, with your PC needing to drop down and rely on the slower system RAM less.

This is a Zen 5 CPU with eight cores, and all eight are able to take full advantage of that increased 96MB L3 cache. It has a standard clock speed of 4.7 GHz, which can boost up to 5.2 GHz. As the benchmarks show, the end result for gamers is higher, more stable frame rates compared to any non-X3D rivals.

The 9800X3D needs an AM5 motherboard to power it, which is what you're getting with the Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 Ice. This is a mid-tier offering from Gigabyte, with Ice referring to its fully white colorway, that comes with a range of gaming-friendly features. It has no less than 12 USB ports at the back, including two USB-C ports that are rated for speeds of 40 Gbps.

You also get four M.2 sockets for a whole set of SSDs, with three of them rated for PCIe 5.0 speeds over four lanes with this 9800X3D installed. One further slot is rated for PCIe 4.0 SSDs, too. Fast networking is included here, with 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 support as standard. You also get the ability to install a whopping 256GB of DDR5 RAM over four DIMM slots, with speeds of up to 8,200 MT/s.

While this deal doesn’t quite stretch to 256GB (sky-high RAM prices make that impossible at the moment), you’re still getting a fast set of 32GB memory from G.Skill. This G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM is white to match the motherboard, with two 16GB modules offering speeds of 6,000 MT/s. It's RGB, too, which you can configure at the top. It has CAS and memory timings of 36-36-36-76.

Newegg combo deals come and go, but the $1,029.99 sale price for this 9800X3D bundle with a Gigabyte motherboard and 32GB of DDR5 RAM makes it one you'll want to pick up while you can. You've got a core set of parts here to start building out a 4K rig, especially with the Cooler Master AIO for free on top, as long as you get a GPU to match. Expect to see a deal like this sell out quickly.