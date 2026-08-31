Save $240 on a four-item gaming build combo from Newegg – $1,113 buys a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of Corsair DDR5 RAM, a Gigabyte X870E Motherboard, plus a free 240mm AIO and AMD game bundle
Get 32GB of RAM for only $260 in this 3-item Newegg combo.
Newegg is constantly updating its RAM combo deals. Sometimes the deals are good, but that's not always the case. This four-item combo (including the free AIO cooler) is one of the better ones lately, offering the wicked-fast Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming CPU, along with 32GB of Corsair DDR5-6000 RAM and a quality mid-range motherboard, the Gigabyte X870E Aorus Pro, for only $1,113.99. That's a savings of $240. If you apply the discount to the RAM, it’s only $260, and what many would consider to be reasonable for the RAMpocalypse we're in the midst of.
Save $240 in this Newegg combo, featuring one of the fastest gaming CPUs,the 9800X3D, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM, and a solid mid-range motherboard in the Gigabyte X870E Aorus Pro. Newegg also throws in a free 240 mm Cooler Master AIO, and an AMD Gaming bundle helps sweeten an already solid deal.
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the most popular and fastest current-generation CPUs for gaming. This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz, which is plenty of speed for any task. The X3D variant's 96MB of L3 cache helps with gaming (primarily), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available. It is also a well-rounded performer and is a good match for most applications. This combo also includes a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO (an $80 value), which easily handles this processor's thermal output.
Gigabyte’s X870E Aorus Pro is a good-looking, well-rounded motherboard that pairs well with the 9800X3D and Corsair RAM. The board has everything you need, including fast networking with 2.5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7, ample storage options with four M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0), and four SATA ports, capable 80A SPS VRMs to power the processor (even for overclocking), and a quality audio solution. It’s also DIY-friendly, offering several “EZ” features such as M.2 and PCIe EZ Latch, Wifi EZ-Plus, and the EZ-Debug zone.
If you’re looking to build a capable rig and missed previous sales, this is one of the better AM5-based combo deals we’ve seen on Newegg recently. For just $1,113.99 (a $240 savings), you get a combination of quality components. Newegg and AMD sweeten the deal by including two free items: a Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO cooler ($79.99 value) and a free copy of Onimusha: Way of the Sword ($69.99 value).
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Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.