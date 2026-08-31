Newegg is constantly updating its RAM combo deals. Sometimes the deals are good, but that's not always the case. This four-item combo (including the free AIO cooler) is one of the better ones lately, offering the wicked-fast Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming CPU, along with 32GB of Corsair DDR5-6000 RAM and a quality mid-range motherboard, the Gigabyte X870E Aorus Pro, for only $1,113.99 . That's a savings of $240. If you apply the discount to the RAM, it’s only $260, and what many would consider to be reasonable for the RAMpocalypse we're in the midst of.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the most popular and fastest current-generation CPUs for gaming. This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz, which is plenty of speed for any task. The X3D variant's 96MB of L3 cache helps with gaming (primarily), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available . It is also a well-rounded performer and is a good match for most applications. This combo also includes a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO (an $80 value), which easily handles this processor's thermal output.

Gigabyte’s X870E Aorus Pro is a good-looking, well-rounded motherboard that pairs well with the 9800X3D and Corsair RAM. The board has everything you need, including fast networking with 2.5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7, ample storage options with four M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0), and four SATA ports, capable 80A SPS VRMs to power the processor (even for overclocking), and a quality audio solution. It’s also DIY-friendly, offering several “EZ” features such as M.2 and PCIe EZ Latch, Wifi EZ-Plus, and the EZ-Debug zone.