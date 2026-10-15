Save $249 on 32GB of DDR5 with this 3-item Newegg bundle — score 32GB of G.SKill Trident Z5 NeoX RAM, a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and an MSI X870E Motherboard for only $1,094.99

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Newegg combos are back! Save $249 on 32GB of RAM in this 3-item combo

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(Image credit: Future)

Newegg combos have been one of the best ways to score a good deal on RAM during the AIpocalypse, but the deals have been few and far between over the past couple of weeks. Fast forward to yesterday, and they released some fresh combos that make buying PC components much easier. For only $1,094 (a whopping $249 off), this 3-item combo includes one of the best gaming CPUs, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX DDR5-6000 RAM, and a quality mid-range motherboard, the MSI X870E Tomahawk MAX Wifi. Applying the discount to the RAM makes this high-end kit only $321.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB G.SKill Trident Z5 NeoX RAM, MSI X870E Tomahawk MAX Wifi
free cooler master elite 240mm AIO and Onimusha Game
Save $248.99
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB G.SKill Trident Z5 NeoX RAM, MSI X870E Tomahawk MAX Wifi: was $1,343.98 now $1,094.99 at Newegg

This 3-item combo saves a whopping $249 making the high-end 32GB G.Skill RAM reasonably priced. You get a great gaming CPU in the 9800X3D along with a quality MSI X870E Tomahawk MAX Wifi motherboard.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.