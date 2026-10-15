Save $249 on 32GB of DDR5 with this 3-item Newegg bundle — score 32GB of G.SKill Trident Z5 NeoX RAM, a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and an MSI X870E Motherboard for only $1,094.99
Newegg combos are back! Save $249 on 32GB of RAM in this 3-item combo
Newegg combos have been one of the best ways to score a good deal on RAM during the AIpocalypse, but the deals have been few and far between over the past couple of weeks. Fast forward to yesterday, and they released some fresh combos that make buying PC components much easier. For only $1,094 (a whopping $249 off), this 3-item combo includes one of the best gaming CPUs, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX DDR5-6000 RAM, and a quality mid-range motherboard, the MSI X870E Tomahawk MAX Wifi. Applying the discount to the RAM makes this high-end kit only $321.
First is one of the most popular and fastest current-generation gaming CPUs: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a 4.6 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz max boost, plenty fast for any task. The X3D variant's 96MB of L3 cache helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available. It is also a well-rounded performer that excels in games and suits most applications. This combo also includes a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240mm AIO (a $79 value), which easily handles the 120W processor.
This 3-item combo saves a whopping $249 making the high-end 32GB G.Skill RAM reasonably priced. You get a great gaming CPU in the 9800X3D along with a quality MSI X870E Tomahawk MAX Wifi motherboard.
The pièce de résistance of the combo is the high-end black G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX RGB kit. You get 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 (36-36-76) timings and land right in AMD’s sweet spot for the platform. The matte-black heat spreaders give way to the familiar G.Skill Trident Z RGB feature that runs across the top of each stick. Not only are these priced right in the combo, but they also look good and pair perfectly with the MSI X870E Tomahawk.
Speaking of motherboards, we’ve covered several MSI X870E boards here, but one of our favorite AM5 boards is the budget-conscious MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wifi. In our review, we liked the three USB Type-C ports (2x USB4/40 Gbps), the EZ DIY features, the updated Click BIOS X, and its strong performance in our gaming and productivity tests. The board supports up to four M.2 storage drives (two PCIe 5.0 x4) and four SATA ports, delivers enough power for any CPU you drop in, and adds fast networking with integrated Wi-Fi 7 and 5 GbE, plus a mid-range audio solution. The black aesthetic also blends easily with any dark build theme, as does the G.Skill RAM in the kit.
If you’re looking to update your PC and missed any other sales, this is one of the better 3-item AM5-based combo deals we’ve seen on Newegg. For just $1,094 (a $249 savings), you get a combination of quality hardware (including 32GB of RAM at a reasonable-for-the-times price, and Newegg even includes two freebies. We mentioned the Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO ($79.99 value), and they even throw in the AMD Game Onimusha ($69.99 value) to sweeten the deal.
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Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.