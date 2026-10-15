Save $249 on 32GB of DDR5 with this 3-item Newegg bundle — score 32GB of G.SKill Trident Z5 NeoX RAM, a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and an MSI X870E Motherboard for only $1,094.99

Newegg combos have been one of the best ways to score a good deal on RAM during the AIpocalypse, but the deals have been few and far between over the past couple of weeks. Fast forward to yesterday, and they released some fresh combos that make buying PC components much easier. For only $1,094 (a whopping $249 off), this 3-item combo includes one of the best gaming CPUs, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX DDR5-6000 RAM, and a quality mid-range motherboard, the MSI X870E Tomahawk MAX Wifi. Applying the discount to the RAM makes this high-end kit only $321.

First is one of the most popular and fastest current-generation gaming CPUs: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D . This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a 4.6 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz max boost, plenty fast for any task. The X3D variant's 96MB of L3 cache helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available . It is also a well-rounded performer that excels in games and suits most applications. This combo also includes a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240mm AIO (a $79 value), which easily handles the 120W processor.

The pièce de résistance of the combo is the high-end black G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX RGB kit. You get 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 (36-36-76) timings and land right in AMD’s sweet spot for the platform. The matte-black heat spreaders give way to the familiar G.Skill Trident Z RGB feature that runs across the top of each stick. Not only are these priced right in the combo, but they also look good and pair perfectly with the MSI X870E Tomahawk.