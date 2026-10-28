Save $249 on 32GB of DDR5 with this 9800X3D parts bundle — grab one of AMD's top CPUs with an MSI X870E motherboard and a free AIO cooler for under $1,100

If you want to start building a new gaming PC without paying huge prices, you'll want to look at this Newegg combo deal. Right now, you can pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, along with an MSI motherboard and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for $1,094.99, saving you $248.99 in total.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the best CPUs you can buy for gaming, thanks to AMD's impressive 3D V-cache tech. Alongside the powerhouse 9800X3D is the budget-friendly MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wifi and the 32GB of G.Skill Trident X5 NeoX RAM, and you're also getting an MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 240mm AIO liquid cooler thrown in for free.

As deals go, this kit will get you part of the way towards building a 4K-capable gaming PC, although you'll need to source a GPU, SSD, case, power supply, and peripherals, not to mention a monitor. Still, the $248.99 saving isn't one to dismiss, given how expensive PC components have become in the last year, and you can put those savings towards the pricier components left to buy on your shopping list.

There are very few processors able to compete with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This processor, as our CPU benchmark data will show, delivers seriously good performance for gamers. AMD'S 3D V-cache technology can take much of the glory here, boosting the L3 cache capacity to 96MB. That boost means that the chip doesn't have to drop back to the slower system RAM, giving higher, more stable frame rates for longer in-game.

Specs-wise, you're getting a Zen 5 CPU with eight cores. All eight of them use the full 96MB L3 cache, with clock speeds of 4.7 GHz that can boost to 5.2 GHz. As the Bench data below confirms, at 1080p and better, the 9800X3D is a CPU that sits very, very close to the top, far ahead of Intel rivals.

You need a motherboard with an AMD AM5 socket to run this CPU, which Newegg is providing with the MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wifi. This is a budget-friendly board with EZ DIY features for gamers, along with three USB-C ports offering speeds of 40 Gbps. This is a gaming board with four M.2 drive slots, two offering Gen 5 speeds, along with four SATA ports. It has fast networking, with support for Wi-Fi 7 and 6Gb Ethernet. It's black, too, so it won't look out of place in a typical gaming PC build.

Coupled with the Tomahawk is 32GB of memory from G.Skill. This G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX DDR5 RAM ships with two 16GB modules, in black but with configurable RGB lighting at the top, and offering speeds of 6,000 MT/s. It has CAS and memory timings of 36-36-36-76. Don't forget the MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 240mm AIO cooler worth $72.49 that you're getting, totally free, with this bundle to help keep your CPU nice and cool.

We've seen these Newegg combo deals sell out or get pulled quickly. If you want to take advantage of the $1,094.99 sale price for this 9800X3D bundle with an MSI motherboard and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, then you'll need to be quick. The parts will suit a high-end build for 4K gaming, and the savings you make here can be put towards a new GPU to match.