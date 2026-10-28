Save $249 on 32GB of DDR5 with this 9800X3D parts bundle — grab one of AMD's top CPUs with an MSI X870E motherboard and a free AIO cooler for under $1,100

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Save nearly $250 on this kit for a 4K gaming rig upgrade

9800X3D Newegg parts bundle
(Image credit: Future / Newegg)
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If you want to start building a new gaming PC without paying huge prices, you'll want to look at this Newegg combo deal. Right now, you can pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, along with an MSI motherboard and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for $1,094.99, saving you $248.99 in total.

Check out this deal at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wifi
Save 19% ($238.99)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wifi: was $1,268.98 now $1,029.99 at Newegg

This Newegg bundle ships with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, still one of the fastest CPUs for gaming that you can buy, along with 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX RGB DDR5-6000 RAM and a MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wifi motherboard.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.