Save $260 on this high-end AM5 gaming combo from Newegg — just $1,345.99 buys a Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 32GB Corsair DDR5 RAM, MSI X870E Carbon Wifi motherboard, along with a free 240mm AIO and AMD game bundle

Newegg has come out with a new high-end AM5 bundle that pairs the venerable Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor, 32GB (2x16GB) Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM, and a premium motherboard in MSI’s MPG X870E Carbon Wifi for only $1,345.99 . You save $260 (16%), which, when you apply that beefy combo discount to the 32GB of RAM, makes it only $230, which is a solid deal for these expensive times.

The RAM portion of the bundle, Corsair’s Vengeance RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM kit, is currently available on Newegg for a wallet-emptying $489.99 when bought separately. The good news is that the massive discount brings this RAM down to $230. This black kit matches the MSI X870E Carbon board and features a frosted RGB light bar that runs the length of the sticks. If RGB lighting isn’t your thing and you prefer a stealthy, unassuming look, you can turn it off. The DDR5-6000 speed lands in the sweet spot for the AM5 platform and is a worthwhile, good-looking option. The SK Hynix ICs under the heatsink pair nicely with the MSI board and offer plenty of overclocking headroom.

Next is the Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor. Before the X3D2 came out, this was the flagship X3D SKU and offered not only a lot of cores and threads (16c/32t) but also X3D cache (128MB) on one of the CCDs, which is great for gaming. Clock speeds start at 4.3 GHz, with turbo boosting a couple of cores up to 5.7 GHz. Between the clock speeds, core count, and extra cache, this processor is not only a great gaming CPU, but also awesome for any type of PC work that needs a lot of cores and threads, like video editing, 3D rendering, and even running VMs.

Last but certainly not least is the MSI X870E Carbon Wifi motherboard (one we reviewed in the past. We loved the robust power delivery (perfect for the 9950X3D), the dual Ethernet ports, EZ features, storage options (4x SATA, 4x M.2 sockets - one PCie 5.0) and ample connectivity on the rear I/O, including four USB Type-C ports (2x 40 Gbps). The all-black motherboard sports a cool RGB design element of the MSI dragon on the VRM heatsink to break up the monotony and offers some bling to the inside of your chassis.