An RTX 5090 is still the ultimate gaming gift for yourself (or a very special loved one), and it's made all the better when it comes wrapped in a powerful, high-quality PC. Standalone 5090s are selling for $6500 and up all on their own, so if your existing PC isn't up to the task of powering or cooling that demanding card, a fresh new prebuilt PC is a worthy upgrade.

Corsair's prebuilts offer proven, high-quality components, and they're also some of the cheapest 5090 PCs we've seen during this Black Friday rush. The latest example is the Vengeance i7600 Air. This system pairs the RTX 5090 with Intel's most powerful Arrow Lake processor and 64GB of RAM for the most demanding work or play.

All that power comes for a relatively low $8,699.99 — the lowest price on an RTX 5090 prebuilt we've seen so far this Black Friday season. Corsair also outfits this system with a 2TB SSD for plenty of storage space, and it all comes wrapped up in a handsome Vengeance 4000D mid-tower case.

The RTX 5090 needs no introduction as the world's most powerful gaming graphics card. It's ready to chew through ray-traced and path-traced games even with 4K monitors, and its support for DLSS 4.5 upscaling and Multi Frame Generation lets you further tune your gaming experience to taste.

The Core Ultra 9 285K isn't the fastest CPU for high-refresh-rate 1080p gaming, but CPU bottlenecks are much less evident at the 4K resolution you'll want to play at with the RTX 5090, making the lack of a Ryzen X3D chip in the spec list forgivable.

More importantly, the Ultra 9 285K remains one of the top-performing CPUs for both single-threaded and multi-threaded work outside of gaming thanks to its 24-core (8P+16E) loadout.

Corsair decks out this PC with a Z890 motherboard, six aRGB fans, a 240mm closed-loop liquid cooler, and a 1200W 80+ Gold power supply for a strong supporting cast. You also get a two-year warranty with Corsair's proven support.

With all those points in its favor, the fact that this is the cheapest RTX 5090 prebuilt gaming PC we've yet seen this Black Friday season is just whipped cream on top of the pie. Get it while the getting is good.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.