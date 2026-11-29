Now’s your chance to spend more time gaming on the go without breaking the bank this Cyber Monday. The MSI Claw A8 is currently on sale at Newegg, with the gaming handheld priced at $999. This 23% discount gives you $300 in savings from its MSRP of $1,299, giving you extra cash to spend on more games from Steam, Epic, Xbox, or your preferred platform. Even though this is still more expensive than the $950 1TB OLED Steam Deck, you’re getting a lot more performance in a similar package for just $50 more.

This handheld features the latest AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, while its 8-inch 120Hz FHD+ IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio will let you see more of what you’re playing in the same handheld form factor. You also don’t have to worry about running out of memory and storage, as it comes with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. Although you cannot upgrade the built-in memory kit, MSI lets you install even more games, as the SSD is upgradeable through its M.2 2280 slot. The integrated Radeon 890M graphics should be good enough to let you play modern PC titles, while the large 80Wh battery should be enough to give you hours of fun away from an outlet.

Save 23% ($300) MSI Claw A8: was $1,299 now $999 at Newegg The MSI Claw A8 comes with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU and integrated Radeon 890M graphics, plus 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Gamers also get hours of fun with the handheld's massive 80Wh battery.

The MSI Claw A8 uses Hall Effect sticks to ensure precision and durability, while its dual-fan cooling system helps prevent thermal throttling and keep performance stable even if you play more demanding titles. Of course, handheld devices often require wireless connectivity, and this handheld does not disappoint with its Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity options. Even though this handheld comes with Windows 11, the fact that it uses an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU means installing SteamOS on it is relatively easy for gamers who’d rather not deal with Microsoft’s bloat.

So, if you’re looking for a handheld gaming PC, now’s your chance to secure one at a big discount with the MSI Claw A8 on Newegg. While it may not be one of our best handheld gaming PCs, its $999 sale price is just a bit too tempting to not consider it as your next gaming device.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.