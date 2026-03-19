Save $350 on the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti laptop with an OLED display — Acer's excellent Predator Helios Neo 16S AI with 32GB of RAM is just $1,549 right now

Gaming laptops have become an increasingly enticing option in the current PC landscape, where a kit of RAM is now turning away potential first-time builders. We've spotted a great deal on such a device — Acer's Predator Helios Neo 16S AI on sale at Best Buy for just $1,549, marking $350 off its list price.

It's not only the cheapest we've ever seen this laptop, but this is the least expensive RTX 5070 Ti laptop on the market with an OLED display. It's a 16-inch 240 Hz panel with G-Sync and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. You also get a flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, packing 24 cores that boost up to 5.4 GHz. Pair that with an impressive 32 GB of DDR5-6400 memory, and you'll fly through any productivity task.

5070 Ti on a budget Save $350 Acer Helios Neo 16S AI: was $1,899 now $1,549 at Best Buy Acer's Helios Neo 16S AI is a relatively slim gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, a 240 Hz OLED display, and 32GB of RAM. You also get a fast and efficient Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, along with plenty of ports. Read more Read less ▼

When it comes time to game, render, or edit video, the 115W RTX 5070 Ti is ready to run like a beast thanks to the Helios' cooling system. The fans can get a bit loud, sure, and the speakers aren't good enough to drown out the noise, but every review says it performs exceptionally well. It's a thin device, too, at least for a gaming laptop, coming in at around 5 lbs., and under 19mm in thickness.

The I/O selection is solid with a lot of fast USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a headphone jack, Ethernet, HDMI, and a microSD card slot. For wireless connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E that can last you almost a full day on a 76 Wh battery. As far as gaming laptops with this kind of performance and specs go, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI at just $1,549 is basically a no-brainer.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.