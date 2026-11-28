The RAMpocalypse has caused everything requiring memory chips to shoot up in price. This is especially noticeable in gaming laptops, which both require DDR5 RAM and VRAM for their discrete GPUs. However, you’re in luck this Black Friday weekend if you need a new unit, as the MSI Vector 16 HX AI is currently on sale at just $1,599 on Newegg. This is a massive $400 savings, giving you 20% off its $1,999 MSRP.

Even though this gaming laptop is on sale, you’re still getting a potent device with its RTX 5070 Ti GPU. This graphics card gives you 12GB of VRAM and has 5,888 CUDA cores. It’s also paired with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, with its 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores, for a total of 20 cores. The laptop comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, which should be good enough for many AAA games at the native resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Save 20% ($400) MSI Vector 16 HX AI: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Newegg This gaming laptop has an RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 12GB of VRAM and an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX with 8 P-Cores and 12 E-Cores. These are paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it powerful enough to handle most modern AAA games.

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI has a 16-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. More importantly, it has a 144 Hz refresh rate to give you the smoothest possible visual experience while gaming. Those who aren’t satisfied with a single 16-inch display could use its two Thunderbolt 5 and one HDMI 2.1 port to build a gaming battle station out of this laptop. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

You’ll find other quality-of-life features on the laptop, including two built-in 2-watt speakers, a webcam with a built-in privacy shutter, and a backlit full-size keyboard with a fingerprint reader. There’s also an extra M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 slot if you want to install an extra SSD. All these features are powered by a 330-watt AC charging brick, ensuring that your device will get all the power it needs when you’re pushing it to its limit. If this is what you’re looking for, then you should check out this MSI Vector 16 HX AI deal on Newegg before it ends.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.