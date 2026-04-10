Score the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM and an Asus X870E gaming motherboard for under $990 in this epic Newegg bundle — $200 saving brings the RAM cost down to just $196, with an AIO cooler and game thrown in for free

There's another seriously good Newegg combo deal on PC hardware that you won't want to miss on sale right now. The tech behemoth has just launched a deal that combines the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6400 RAM and an enthusiast Asus TUF Gaming X870E motherboard for just $989.98. The combined price here means you're getting the RAM for the equivalent of just $196, which is a big bargain compared to its current retail price of $399.99, and you're also getting an MSI MAG AIO cooler and Crimson Desert game thrown in for free, too.

You're saving over $200 with this combo, which gives you the bare bones towards a brand new 4K gaming PC at a more reasonable cost. You can put that extra saving towards some of the other big purchases, like a GPU, a case, or a set of peripherals. The processor and motherboard alone would cost you $793.98 separately, so with the RAM brought back down to reasonable, pre-AI crunch pricing, you're making a big saving here.

The real MVP in this kit bundle is the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This is one of our favorite gaming CPUs, and one of the fastest, as our CPU benchmark data will confirm. There isn't a rival to AMD at the moment when it comes down to gaming, with its X3D chips completely dominating the gaming CPU world. It's all thanks to the added 3D V-Cache giving the L3 cache total a huge capacity boost, which has an immediate and noticeable impact on gaming performance as a result.

The 9800X3D, only just dethroned (slightly) by the new 9850X3D as the fastest for gaming, is simply a powerhouse to behold. This Zen 5 CPU has eight cores, with all eight able to take full advantage of the increased 96MB L3 cache, along with a base block speed of 4.7 GHz, which can boost up to 5.2 GHz. As the graphs below show, the end result for gamers is higher, more stable frame rates across the board compared to non-X3D rivals.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Coupled with this epic CPU is a motherboard to match. This Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus WiFi 7 motherboard is an enthusiast board with a range of gaming-friendly features. Built for AMD AM5 CPUs, it comes with a total of 13 USBs at the rear, including two USB-C ports rated for 40 Gbps. Four M.2 sockets are included for a whole array of SSDs, with two rated for PCIe 5.0 ov