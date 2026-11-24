When I tested Sharge's Disk Pro 2 earlier this year, I was impressed by its compact design, combining a USB hub with HDMI and pass-through PD charging and a card reader hub, plus a 2280 M.2 SSD enclosure with active cooling, all jammed into a package that's smaller than a cassette tape. It also looks nice, with a see-through shell and clearly labeled ports. My only reservation was price, as the Ultra model started at $109. But now the Ultra and the still-great Lite model are both on sale at their lowest-ever prices, direct from Sharge.

What's the difference between the two models? The Lite version supports HDMI 2.0 (4K@60 Hz) and SD card reads of 100 MB/s and reads of 90 MB/s, while the Ultra model steps things up to HDMI 2.1 (4K@ 144 Hz) and 180 MB/s SD card reads and 120 MB/s writes.



The other primary difference is that the Lite has a minimal power draw of 5W, while the Ultra needs just 1.5W. That makes the Ultra a better fit for use with things like phones, while the Lite should be fine for laptop users with a Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 port.

Save 17% ($13.48) Sharge Disk Pro 2 Lite: was $79.99 now $66.51 at Sharge Our favorite USB hub and external SSD enclosure for travelers, the Disk Pro 2 combines a USB hub with HDMI power passhrough, and card readers with an M.2 SSD enclosure with active cooling. Both the Lite and Ultra models are on sale, with the Ultra supporting 4K@144 Hz and faster card reader speeds.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Disk Pro 2 is a 10 Gbps device, so don't expect maximum SSD performance while also gaming or watching 4K content via the HDMI port. But for road warriors who need to travel light and also need ports for connecting to a monitor/TV, peripherals, SD cards, and internal storage, the Disk Pro 2 is an excellent all-in-one solution that's a lot easier to toss into a bag than a separate hub, card reader dongle, and external SSD.



I own several USB hubs and external drives, but the Disk Pro 2 is the device I reach for now when I'm headed on a work trip or a vacation where I plan on taking lots of photos. At its current sale price, it's easy to recommend.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.