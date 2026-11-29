Ever since the RAMpocalypse started, buying prebuilt PCs has proven to often be a wise choice, rather than rolling your own. Large makers can buy memory and SSDs in large quantities, taking advantage of bulk discounts. That results in deals like the iBuypower Element Pulse X desktop we have for you. It's fitted with a Ryzen 7 9700F, 32GB of RAM, and a meaty RTX 5070 graphics — all for just $1,749, or about $550 less than what you'd spend building it yourself.

The combination of the eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 9700F and the RTX 5070 with 12 GB of VRAM is very much in Goldilocks territory: not too much, and not too little for each other. The combination will let you play most titles at 4K with high detail levels. The Nvidia card has plenty of raytracing chops, and thanks to DLSS frame generation, you'll be able to enjoy quality lighting effects at pleasant frame rates. Storage comes by way of a 1 TB solid-state drive.

Save 24% ($550) iBuyPower Element Pulse X desktop: was $2,299 now $1,749 at Best Buy The iBuyPower Element Pulse X desktop with a Ryzen 7 9700F and a Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics card offers a perfect balance of performance at a low price in these tough PC-building times.

The airflow-oriented case with a tempered glass panel can be configured to have its main intakes on the front or right panel (or both, if you're so inclined), and iBuypower fits it from the factory with four 120-mm spinners — three at the front, one at the back. The CPU cooler is a nice enclosed tower affair, too. All combined, this should make for a quiet machine, and it's a looker too. The techs at iBuypower made sure the case has RGB LED accents with diffusers, too, for a matching aesthetic.

We checked, and building this machine on your own would easily cost around $550 more according to PCPartPicker — and you'd have to do it yourself, of course. Plus, you get a free keyboard-and-mouse set. You can save yourself the trouble and pocket some serious money for the Christmas season by getting this prebuilt from Best Buy for $1,749.99.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.