Snag the least expensive 32GB DDR5-6000 memory kit available for only $429 — $40 off promo code for V-Color Manta XSky yields the least expensive DDR5-6000 CL30 kit available right now

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$429 for 32GB of DDR5-6000 with low timings is one of the best solo RAM deals going today

V-Color Manta XSky
(Image credit: Future)

RAM prices have been out of this world for nearly a year, with some 32GB kits frequently breaking $500. The only real relief we had came from RAM combo deals, where you get a motherboard, processor, and RAM at a discount. While that well has seemingly run dry, at least for the moment, we did find a solid deal for the times on a 32GB V-Color Manta XSky DDR5-6000 kit for $429 when using promo code TEF366 at Newegg, making it the least expensive DDR5-6000 CL30 kit around (by ~$70) at Newegg.

V-Color Manta XSky 32GB DDR5-6000 CL30 (White)
Save $50
V-Color Manta XSky 32GB DDR5-6000 CL30 (White): was $479.99 now $429.99 at Newegg

Upgrade to DDR5 with the least expensive DDR5-6000 CL30 kit we can find in the V-Color Manta XSky (white) RAM kit. Use promo code TEF366 to take $40 off the listed $469.99 price.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.