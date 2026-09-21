Snag the least expensive 32GB DDR5-6000 memory kit available for only $429 — $40 off promo code for V-Color Manta XSky yields the least expensive DDR5-6000 CL30 kit available right now

RAM prices have been out of this world for nearly a year, with some 32GB kits frequently breaking $500. The only real relief we had came from RAM combo deals, where you get a motherboard, processor, and RAM at a discount. While that well has seemingly run dry, at least for the moment, we did find a solid deal for the times on a 32GB V-Color Manta XSky DDR5-6000 kit for $429 when using promo code TEF366 at Newegg, making it the least expensive DDR5-6000 CL30 kit around (by ~$70) at Newegg.

Deals like this, and the combos when active, are by far the best way to buy new RAM in the ongoing RAMpocalypse. Gone are the days when you can get 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM for $225 (what I paid for a G.Skill Trident Z Royale kit in April 2025), and you’re left with what we have now…the best prices in an extremely difficult market.

As for this specific kit, it’s a great option for any build, performance-wise. The DDR5-6000 speed isn’t the fastest kit out there, but it does sit squarely in AMD’s sweet spot for price-to-performance and is much faster than older DDR4 modules. Sadly, we didn’t review this specific kit, but below are performance numbers from a similar DDR5-6000 CL30 kit from Team Group that show how well that speed and timings perform in our CPU test suite.

(Image credit: Future)

The Manta XSky kit includes two white DDR5-6000 modules with CL30-38-38-96 timings at 1.35V. These speeds and timings work well for any use case, from gaming to workstation productivity, and you’ll get the most out of your system at these speeds, especially on the AM5 platform. If you were considering this kit for an Intel system, it will also work well. A frosted RGB light bar across the top of the sticks adds some bling to your chassis. If you need a black kit, V-Color has its Manta XFinity DDR5-6000 CL30 kit for only $439 using promo code TEF364.