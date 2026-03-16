Creative updates its Sound Blaster PCIe sound card line after 5 years — new $79.99 Audigy FX Pro 7.1 pitched as ‘clear upgrade over standard onboard audio’
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By Mark Tyson published
Playback at up to 32-bit / 384 kHz, with 120 dB SNR, and built-in headphone amp should be a leg up for most.
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Creative has updated its roster of PCIe sound cards for PC desktop DIYers. The new Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro 7.1, launched today, sits atop the Audigy add-in-card line. The new card’s design and features aim to make it a clear upgrade for builders who feel their motherboard's onboard audio is lackluster, but who don’t want to splurge into audiophile territory. This new product is available today, priced at $79.99.
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