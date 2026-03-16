Creative updates its Sound Blaster PCIe sound card line after 5 years — new $79.99 Audigy FX Pro 7.1 pitched as ‘clear upgrade over standard onboard audio’

Creative has updated its roster of PCIe sound cards for PC desktop DIYers. The new Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro 7.1, launched today, sits atop the Audigy add-in-card line. The new card’s design and features aim to make it a clear upgrade for builders who feel their motherboard's onboard audio is lackluster, but who don’t want to splurge into audiophile territory. This new product is available today, priced at $79.99.

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