$4,700 audiophile-grade network hub promises a noise-free experience and music with 'emotional impact' — seven isolation stages per port were chosen with 'listening comparisons,' uses a $5 Realtek controller

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The perfect cure for that latest bout of audiophilia nervosa?

Aurender Network Hub
(Image credit: Aurender)
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There are a lot of salesman sayings, and, chances are, most were inspired by audiophiles. The eternal sufferers of audiophilia nervosa keep coming up with novel ways to attribute sonic and emotional characteristics to any piece of equipment — even when discussing things purely in the digital realm. One of the current fads is audiophile-grade network switches, like the Aurender NH10 Network Hub, coming in at a mere $4,700.

This piece of gear —which we presume is actually a network switch, rather than a hub — comes fitted with eight gigabit ports. Six of those are standard copper inputs, while the other two are SFP ports where audiophiles can plug in a transceiver for either fiber or copper. The product page remarks that, naturally, a fiber connection is electrically isolated. I was teeing up a joke about the existence of audiophile-grade SFP transceivers when, while proofreading, I found that life does truly imitate art. Oh, and that $4,700 doesn't even get you 10 GbE capabilities.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bill001g
    A actual article talking about the silliness of this concept rather than some article with paid advertising links to these garbage products.

    It all comes down to people will believe things that are untrue like the earth is flat and you can not change their minds.
    Reply
  • EJTech42
    Or how their favorite guitarist's pedals and amplifier in a famous recording session were held together with lamp cord, duct tape, hopes, and dreams.
    Don't give them ideas. Pretty soon we will start seeing $500 audiophile lamp cord and duck tape.
    Reply
  • Rand0m_Guy
    Tom's has joke this morning! Dont forget to complete your 'audiophile' network setup with Audioquest cables! Speaking of, reading the product comments for audioquest cables on Amazon is even more humor than this article.
    Reply
  • Vicecrow
    The greatest snake oil.
    High grade audiophile audio.
    Reply
  • RoLleRKoaSTeR
    Another BS article/AD. Even FARK would be proud.
    Reply
  • Cyberwolf2077
    Maybe delete this. To add i didnt really read it through but still don’t give these people attention
    Reply
  • GoneRogue
    audio gear spending can get crazy. This cost about half of what I spent on my entire setup + furniture and other accessories/gadgets. Sheesh.
    Reply
  • drinking12many
    I consider myself somewhat of an audiophile (within reason) but I also know BS snake oil especially when it comes to cables, cords, and network switches when I see it...lol an idiot and their money is soon parted.
    Reply