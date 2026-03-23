Get the 9800X3D CPU, Asus TUF gaming X870, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, plus a free 512GB Gen 4 SSD and Crimson Desert, all for $959.99 — Newegg's combo bundles strike again

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Start off your next PC build with some stunning components that will turn your creation into a beast of a gaming PC. Available in a combo bundle deal from Newegg for just $959.99 is the amazing AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, an Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus Wifi motherboard, and 32GB of DDR5-6400 V-Color Manta XSky RAM. That includes some "free" gifts that feature a 512GB TeamGroup T-Force G50 PCIe 4.0 SSD and the recently released Korean RPG game Crimson Desert. You're saving $248.99 from the list price and also getting an SSD worth $112.99, and a video game priced at $70.

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The RAM section of the combo is the V-Color Manta XSky. It comes with black heat spreaders and RGB lighting. It’s a 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6400 kit with relatively low timings of CL32-39-39-102 at 1.4V. The V-Color Manta XSky memory uses SK hynix ICs, so you do have a little headroom if you are into overclocking memory past its rated speed.

Newegg AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFi, 32GB of V-Color Manta XSky DDR5-6400 RAM
Save 21% ($248.99)
Newegg AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFi, 32GB of V-Color Manta XSky DDR5-6400 RAM: was $1,208.98 now $959.99 at Newegg

A kick-ass combo bundle that pairs a superb gaming CPU with an AM5 motherboard and 32GB of fast DDR5-6400 RAM for the start of an impressive gaming PC build. This combo also comes with several "free" gifts, including a 512GB TeamGroup T-Force G50 PCIe 4.0 SSD and the recently released Korean RPG game Crimson Desert.

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The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming CPU featured in this combo deal is built around the Zen 5 X3D architecture. It features eight cores, providing a total of 16 threads, with a base speed of 4.7 GHz. When boosted, it can reach frequencies as high as 5.2 GHz. Most importantly, it comes with a massive 96MB of game-boosting L3 Cache. In our testing, the 9800X3D topped the charts with 1080p-Ultra game settings, and dethroned the previous champion, AMD's 7800X3D.