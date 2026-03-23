Get the 9800X3D CPU, Asus TUF gaming X870, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, plus a free 512GB Gen 4 SSD and Crimson Desert, all for $959.99 — Newegg's combo bundles strike again

Start off your next PC build with some stunning components that will turn your creation into a beast of a gaming PC. Available in a combo bundle deal from Newegg for just $959.99 is the amazing AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, an Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus Wifi motherboard, and 32GB of DDR5-6400 V-Color Manta XSky RAM. That includes some "free" gifts that feature a 512GB TeamGroup T-Force G50 PCIe 4.0 SSD and the recently released Korean RPG game Crimson Desert. You're saving $248.99 from the list price and also getting an SSD worth $112.99, and a video game priced at $70.

● Grab this deal at Newegg

AMD's successful 3D V-cache technology provides the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with its pure gaming prowess. The large memory cache boosts performance, along with some other design changes to the CPU. AMD moved the cache chiplet underneath the die to alleviate the thermal insulation of previous designs; the compute die is now closer to the thermal interface material (IHS). This increased thermal headroom allows 500 MHz higher base clocks and 200 MHz bigger boosts than the previous-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Also paired up in this combo is Asus' TUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFi motherboard. It supports two onboard PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. For network connectivity, there's the latest Wi-Fi 7, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and dual USB4 (40Gbps) Type-C ports, plus a front USB 20Gbps Type-C with (PD) power delivery and fast charge support.

The RAM section of the combo is the V-Color Manta XSky. It comes with black heat spreaders and RGB lighting. It’s a 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6400 kit with relatively low timings of CL32-39-39-102 at 1.4V. The V-Color Manta XSky memory uses SK hynix ICs, so you do have a little headroom if you are into overclocking memory past its rated speed.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming CPU featured in this combo deal is built around the Zen 5 X3D architecture. It features eight cores, providing a total of 16 threads, with a base speed of 4.7 GHz. When boosted, it can reach frequencies as high as 5.2 GHz. Most importantly, it comes with a massive 96MB of game-boosting L3 Cache. In our testing, the 9800X3D topped the charts with 1080p-Ultra game settings, and dethroned the previous champion, AMD's 7800X3D.