4TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD falls 27%, hits 20 cents per gigabyte — our favorite high-capacity PCIe Gen 4 drive is the ultimate storage for your game library

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Still one of the best 4TB SSDs for gaming and productivity.

Tech Deals Cover image featuring a Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD with a 4TB capacity
(Image credit: Future)

At one point in time, it was the fastest PCIe Gen 4 drive you could buy. Now, the next generation of PCIe 5.0 drives is available, but the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro still offers extremely fast performance and whopping amounts of capacity in a single-sided M.2 2280 form factor. The main issue at the moment is price. Thanks to the AI boom driving up the prices of memory and storage, SSDs have reached insane highs, so to be able to take advantage of a large 27% discount in these times is nothing to be sniffed at. The 4TB Samsung 990 Pro has fallen from $1,099 to this new price of $799.90, a saving of over $300. This works out as roughly 20 cents per Gigabyte of storage capacity.

Grab this SSD deal at Amazon

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD
Save 27% ($300.09)
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD: was $1,099.99 now $799.90 at Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest Gen 4 SSDs available thanks to read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth. This M.2 NVMe drive comes in the 2280 form factor and holds enough capacity to store a large selection of your favorite games or files.

Random reads/writes come in at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively, while endurance is rated for a respectable 2,400 TBW.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.