Best Buy has slashed $950 off this gorgeous Alienware 16X Aurora gaming laptop with OLED display — 33% price reduction on Arrow Lake laptop with RTX 5070

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There are a host of great laptop deals at Best Buy at the moment, but one of my favorites today is this fantastic $950 saving on an RTX 5070-powered Alienware 16X Aurora gaming laptop with OLED display for $1,949.99. A significant drop in price from the original $2,899.99 list price. A great choice for a gaming laptop that also doubles as a competent computer for work and studying. The combination of powerful graphics, CPU, and gorgeous display will bring your games and media to life.

Grab this SSD deal at Best Buy

Dell Alienware 16X Aurora
Save 33% ($950)
Dell Alienware 16X Aurora: was $2,899.99 now $1,949.99 at Best Buy

The Alienware 16X Aurora is a formidable laptop with a high-end 24-core Core Ultra 9 290HX processor that runs alongside a GeForce RTX 5070. It also flaunts 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.