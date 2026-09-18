China's premier memory maker CXMT eyes producing flash for SSDs, report claims — 3D NAND research and development line rumored for its second manufacturing facility near Beijing

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3D NAND research program is reportedly underway.

CXMT
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A new report claims Chinese DRAM champion CXMT is eyeing production of 3D NAND memory. Reuters reports, citing three people familiar with the company's plans, that CXMT intends to build a 3D NAND R&D production line at its second manufacturing facility near Beijing. There is no information on when the experimental production line will become operational, though, given that CXMT's second Beijing fab has not even broken ground yet, the line is at least two or three years away. In addition, the memory maker has established a research institute in Beijing that has NAND flash development among its projects, according to one source. CXMT has not formally confirmed any 3D NAND initiatives, so the information should be taken with a grain of salt.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.