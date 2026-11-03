Corsair has slashed $180 off its blistering MP700 SE Gen 5 SSD, now 14 cents per GB — get 4TB of SSD storage for $579, the cheapest drive on the market

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Cheaper than some Gen 4 drives too

MP700 Pro SE
(Image credit: Corsair)
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If you're in the market for a capacious 4TB SSD with Gen 5 read and write speeds, then Corsair has just slashed $180 off its MP700 Pro SE 4TB SSD. The big saving on this drive makes it the cheapest drive at this capacity and speed, and one of the best solid-state deals on the market right now.

Grab this SSD deal at Corsair

Corsair MP700 Pro SE 4TB PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD
Save 24% ($180)
Corsair MP700 Pro SE 4TB PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD: was $759.99 now $579.99 at CORSAIR

Save $180 off the Mp700, get a drive with up to 14,000MB/sec sequential read speeds, and up to 12,000MB/sec sequential write speeds.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

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