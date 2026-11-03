Corsair has slashed $180 off its blistering MP700 SE Gen 5 SSD, now 14 cents per GB — get 4TB of SSD storage for $579, the cheapest drive on the market

If you're in the market for a capacious 4TB SSD with Gen 5 read and write speeds, then Corsair has just slashed $180 off its MP700 Pro SE 4TB SSD. The big saving on this drive makes it the cheapest drive at this capacity and speed, and one of the best solid-state deals on the market right now.

● Grab this SSD deal at Corsair

The saving on this drive brings the price down to 14.5 cents per gigabyte. While the cheap storage of last year is now a distant memory, there are still some savings to be had on SSDs, and this is the best deal we've seen in some time. Bearing in mind that we recently covered a much slower Gen 4 990 Pro that was $799, more than $200 more expensive than this.

The MP700 Pro SE is a speedier version of the MP700 Pro. It has much of the same hardware, but Corsair has squeezed more performance out of the controller and flash. This is a brilliant drive that scored highly in our review, earning 4.5 stars and a Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice awards thanks to its top notch all around performance, sustained write performance, and multiple SKUs. As you can see, it excels in our benchmark testing.

The Pro SE delivers improved read and write speeds over the original Pro, with the same average power consumption, and improved endurance. This drive debuted with a price of around $650 at launch, and it comes with a five-year warranty. The 4TB version also comes with 8GB of LPDDR4 DRAM, as opposed to the 4GB you get in the 2TB version.

As per our SSD index and price tracking, this is the cheapest Gen 5 drive at 4TB on the market right now, and as noted, it's a lot cheaper than many slower Gen 4 alternatives given the state of the market. This