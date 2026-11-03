Corsair has slashed $180 off its blistering MP700 SE Gen 5 SSD, now 14 cents per GB — get 4TB of SSD storage for $579, the cheapest drive on the market
Cheaper than some Gen 4 drives too
If you're in the market for a capacious 4TB SSD with Gen 5 read and write speeds, then Corsair has just slashed $180 off its MP700 Pro SE 4TB SSD. The big saving on this drive makes it the cheapest drive at this capacity and speed, and one of the best solid-state deals on the market right now.
● Grab this SSD deal at Corsair
The saving on this drive brings the price down to 14.5 cents per gigabyte. While the cheap storage of last year is now a distant memory, there are still some savings to be had on SSDs, and this is the best deal we've seen in some time. Bearing in mind that we recently covered a much slower Gen 4 990 Pro that was $799, more than $200 more expensive than this.
Save $180 off the Mp700, get a drive with up to 14,000MB/sec sequential read speeds, and up to 12,000MB/sec sequential write speeds.
The MP700 Pro SE is a speedier version of the MP700 Pro. It has much of the same hardware, but Corsair has squeezed more performance out of the controller and flash. This is a brilliant drive that scored highly in our review, earning 4.5 stars and a Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice awards thanks to its top notch all around performance, sustained write performance, and multiple SKUs. As you can see, it excels in our benchmark testing.
The Pro SE delivers improved read and write speeds over the original Pro, with the same average power consumption, and improved endurance. This drive debuted with a price of around $650 at launch, and it comes with a five-year warranty. The 4TB version also comes with 8GB of LPDDR4 DRAM, as opposed to the 4GB you get in the 2TB version.
As per our SSD index and price tracking, this is the cheapest Gen 5 drive at 4TB on the market right now, and as noted, it's a lot cheaper than many slower Gen 4 alternatives given the state of the market. This
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.
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logainofhadesYet still overpriced.Reply
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TechieTwoCompany's don't slash prices if sales are good.Reply
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