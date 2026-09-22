New DapuStor SSD pairs high-capacity QLC with a permanent pSLC region — trades 6% to 20% of its QLC capacity for more than 7x faster random writes

News
By
Published

The dual-mode J5060 counters QLC’s slow writes by giving up a portion of its capacity.

DapuStor J5060 U.2 SSD
(Image credit: DapuStor)
Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Freelance Reviewer

Shane Downing is a Freelance Reviewer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering consumer storage hardware.