Elevate your Steam Deck and ROG Ally's SSD storage for just $0.13 per GB — rare discount brings WD Black SN770M 2TB back to near-launch price

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Only 8% above the original MSRP before the storage shortage

WD Black SN770M
(Image credit: Western Digital)

Normally, only a madman would even attempt to buy an SSD during a storage shortage. However, the WD Black SN770M 2TB has fallen to $259.99, just 8% above its original launch price. At this price, it is worth considering if your gaming handheld is running out of internal storage.

Sandisk WD Black SN770M 2TB
Save 51% ($272)
Sandisk WD Black SN770M 2TB: was $531.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy

The WD Black SN770M is an M.2 2230 SSD that delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s and 4,850 MB/s, respectively, over a PCIe 4.0 interface.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.