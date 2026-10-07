Elevate your Steam Deck and ROG Ally's SSD storage for just $0.13 per GB — rare discount brings WD Black SN770M 2TB back to near-launch price

Normally, only a madman would even attempt to buy an SSD during a storage shortage. However, the WD Black SN770M 2TB has fallen to $259.99, just 8% above its original launch price. At this price, it is worth considering if your gaming handheld is running out of internal storage.

The WD Black SN770M, once one of the best SSDs, is an M.2 2230 drive, making it a perfect fit for popular handhelds like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and Claw. Currently, 2TB is the highest capacity available to consumers. Micron announced a 4TB M.2 2230 SSD not long ago, but it is limited to OEM models, so gamers will have to settle for 2TB for now.

The PCIe 4.0 SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 5,150 MB/s and 4,850 MB/s, respectively. It is a perfect fit for modern handhelds that take advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface. For the Steam Deck, however, which uses PCIe 3.0, the WD Black SN770M is a bit of overkill.

The WD Black SN770M remains a good option for gaming handhelds, even after the introduction of newer models like the Optimus GX 7100M. The SSD strikes a balance between price and performance, especially for the Steam Deck, which is limited by PCIe 3.0.

The WD Black SN770M came out three years ago with an MSRP of $219.99, but it typically hovered around $239.99. During the recent storage shortage, prices surged to between $349.99 and $399.99, so Best Buy's comparison value of $531.99 is heavily exaggerated.

For $0.13 per GB, the WD Black SN770M offers very good value, being only 8% above its pre-shortage retail price. The SSD is among the best deals available if you need a high-performance M.2 2230 SSD for your gaming handheld right now.