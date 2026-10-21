FADU puts the filesystem inside the SSD's flash to bypass host CPUs — File-Semantic PCIe 6.0 SSD delivers 460,000 ops/s to GPUs and DPUs, samples due by Q3 2027

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The drive answers NFS requests itself, but samples won’t reach partners until Q3 2027.

A curved monitor at FADU’s OCP Global Summit booth shows a Filebench dashboard comparing a live FS-SSD run with a recorded NFS-over-RDMA run, beside an open test chassis with an SSD mounted on a riser
(Image credit: FADU)

SSD controller designer FADU’s new File-Semantic SSD (FS-SSD) was announced at the 2026 OCP Global Summit. The new device promises to move the file system into the SSD itself. As detailed in a white paper, this enables GPUs, DPUs, and NICs to open and read files with “no host filesystem, no block layer, and no storage-server CPU in the path.” FADU told Tom’s Hardware Premium it expects partner samples by Q3 2027.

FADU is a Seoul, South Korea-based fabless SSD controller designer. Its FS-SSD technology is designed to handle and improve the control path, as the data path side moved to accelerators years ago. FADU’s measurements show that the file system, plus block layers, can consume about 30% of CPU cycles in a GPUDirect Storage (GDS) random-read workload. It notes that bypass options give up the files, and the company claims its solution promises the best of both worlds.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.