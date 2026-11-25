Adorama has an excellent deal on the 2TB Crucial P510 right now, which is marked down to $294.99. Although there are plenty of SSD deals going, as you can see in our roundup of the best Black Friday SSD deals, there aren't a ton of PCIe 5.0 drives marked down. And, among those that are, you'll easily spend over $300. In fact, some of the 1TB PCIe 5.0 drives available aren't much cheaper than this 2TB Crucial drive.

The cheapest 2TB PCIe 4.0 is the Biwin Black Opal NV7400 for $245.99, and that drive is significantly slower than the P510. Still, this is a midrange PCIe 5.0 drive with 11,000 MB/s and 9,500 MB/s advertised sequential read/write performance. More expensive PCIe 5.0 drives, such as the Samsung 9100 Pro, are faster.

It's not the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD, but it's still faster than the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs, as you can see from the data below that we gathered in our Cruicial P510 2TB review. Both sequential and random performance hit the marks established on the spec sheet, and in a relatively power efficient manner.

Perhaps what stood out most in our testing was the sustained performance of P510, offering a showcase of DRAM-less SSDs not falling apart when the cache is fully saturated.

The drive uses a Phison E31T controller and Micron 276-layer TLC flash. For the 2TB model, Micron rates endurance at 1,200 TBW, and the drive comes with a five-year warranty. SSDs are very expensive right now, but the Crucial P510 2TB for $294.99 is one of the better deals we've seen on a PCIe 5.0 drive.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.