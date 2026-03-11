Grab this speedy 4TB Crucial P310 SSD, the cheapest on sale right now, for just £299.99 — nearly £90 price drop is as good as it gets for high-capacity PC storage as the AI crunch continues to bite

There’s a surprisingly good deal on a high-capacity Crucial SSD right now that you’re not going to want to miss. You can pick up this 4TB Crucial P310 2280 NVMe SSD for just £299.99 as part of Amazon UK’s Spring Sale Days event, with the price dropping by as much as £86 compared to six weeks previously.

Look, we can’t pretend this is a record low price for this drive, but it is a decent one in the current circumstances. Rising NAND flash prices due to AI have completely upended the PC hardware market, with memory and SSDs seeing big price increases. With a senior Samsung executive calling these SSD price increases the ‘new normal,’ we can’t expect to see these prices drop anytime soon, either.

Save 17% Crucial P310 2280 4TB: was £359.99 now £299.99 at Amazon This Crucial P310 M.2 2280 SSD uses a Phison E27T controller and 232-layer Micron QLC NAND-flash memory. This Gen 4 SSD is the cheapest 4TB SSD with Gen 4 from a decent brand we can find on sale at the moment, and has sequential read and write speeds of 7,100 and 6,000 MB/s each, along with an endurance TBW of 220TB.

That brings us back to the Crucial P310. As our review back in 2024 explains, this is a good all-rounder, even if the criticism about its price has been superseded by events. Put into context, £299.99 is as cheap as you’ll find a 4TB NVMe SSD with PCIe 4.0 speeds right now, and on the speed front, this drive sits firmly in the middle of the pack.

Our benchmark data below confirms that, too. With sequential read and write speeds of 7,100 MB/s and 6,000 MB/s, the Crucial P310 certainly isn't the fastest Gen 4 SSD you can buy, but it is a big improvement over older Gen 3 drives and SATA SSDs, and even manages to beat even faster drives like the WD Black SN850X in some cases. It also competes well against the fastest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD on sale right now, the Samsung 990 Pro, which has read and write speeds of 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s apiece.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The big MVP of a drive like this, however, is the capacity. Even with a Windows installation, you’re left with a heap of extra data for big game installations or hefty apps. It would also work well as a separate backup drive for all of your important files, keeping them separated from your main OS drive, thanks to the Crucial P310’s decent speed specs.

Everything we’ve seen and heard over the last few months has suggested that we’re not going to be seeing ultra-low prices on SSDs for a long, long time. £299.99 for a 4TB Crucial P310 SSD, in the current market conditions, is a price worth considering, with decent speeds and a price that outperforms any of its competitors right now. Amazon UK’s Spring Sale Days event ends on March 16th, but you’ll need to be quick, as we’ll expect a drive like this one to sell out fast.