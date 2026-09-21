iPhone 18 Pro Max storage can drop lower than a hard drive at 1.1 MB/s during heavy writes — QLC NAND offers higher capacity but reportedly suffers 38% drop compared to TLC-based Pro

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QLC's hidden trade-off

iPhone disassembled on a light table.
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro series went on sale last week, and the company’s decision to use QLC-based NAND for higher-capacity storage variants appears to come with a trade-off. Bilibili channel Homolab recently tested a 1TB iPhone 18 Pro Max and found that its storage performance can drop significantly under sustained heavy workloads. Since QLC stores four bits of data per memory cell when compared to three bits with TLC, it allows manufacturers to offer higher capacities using the same physical space. However, this higher storage density comes at the cost of slower performance, particularly when handling large amounts of data.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    Slop NAND was gaining traction everywhere even before prices spiked.

    It's over.
    Reply
  • Vicecrow
    @usertests This is the new normal. It's why I keep My slow PCI 3.0 NVME
    Reply
  • LordVile
    Basically a none issue. It’s not going to pop up in real world usage
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Does the less file transfer performance end up equating to better battery life?

    If it does make better battery then I would actually chalk this up slightly in the win column. Also as the last message just stated, you won't see it in real world usage either anyways.
    Reply
  • Eximo
    I wonder at what point the video recording capabilities would start to degrade. That is about the only high bandwidth task a phone would regularly be doing.
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    LordVile said:
    Basically a none issue. It’s not going to pop up in real world usage
    Ok Tim Apple, you're writing data incorrectly on your phone...
    Reply
  • mell_man
    Wait.. Homolabs?
    Reply
  • LordVile
    S58_is_the_goat said:
    Ok Tim Apple, you're writing data incorrectly on your phone...
    You’re out of date it’s John Apple now.

    I do like how people keep referring the the iPhone 4’s issue that was completely manufactured and didn’t happen in real life.
    Reply
  • usertests
    mell_man said:
    Wait.. Homolabs?
    https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Yteq6EESv/
    Indeed. They operate out of DRAM Ranch.
    Reply