Finding good, reliable, and discounted storage during Cyber Monday is pretty difficult, especially if you're a gamer searching for a large 4TB drive for your AAA backlog. But Amazon has just dropped this discount on Lexar's 4 TB NM1090. New for Cyber Monday, this deal gets you 35% off this Gen 5 drive, now just $649.99, making it more than $300 cheaper than Samsung's 9100 Pro.

● Check out the Lexar 4 TB NM1090 Pro on Amazon

While this NM1090 Pro can't quite match the 9100 Pro in terms of raw speed, a PCIe Gen 5 interface means this drive is no slouch. This M.2 2280 drive uses SMI's SM2508 controller. Unlike some cheaper Gen 5 drives, this one comes with a DRAM cache and, on paper, boasts sequential read speeds of 14,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 13,000 MB/s, as well as random read and write speeds of 2,100K and 1,700K IOPS, respectively.

The Lexar NM1090 Pro scored well in our review, and we praised it for its solid all-around performance and pricing for a PCIe 5.0 drive. Of course, that was when SSD pricing was still under control, so the drive's list price of $379.99 is a thing of the past. But right now, this is one of the cheapest 4TB Gen 5 SSDs on the market at just 16 cents per GB, a deal not to be sniffed at in late 2026.

As you can see from our testing data, the NM1090 Pro is middle-of-the-pack when it comes to 3DMark Storage performance for gaming. However, given that this is now one of the cheapest drives out there, that's pretty good going. It has strong latency scores and beats out rivals like the Crucial P510 in the overall storage benchmark.

While this deal is new for Sunday ahead of Cyber Monday, it's possible that this deal will expire or even sell out before we even get to the event, so move fast if you want to grab one.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value,’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.