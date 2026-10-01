Micron lawsuit claims sanctioned Chinese memory maker YMTC poached its engineers, then sued it using its own stolen tech — ex-employees hid roles on LinkedIn, patented Micron tech, and won a German injunction

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Some of YMTC's patents can actually belong to Micron, the company alleges.

Micron
(Image credit: Micron)

Micron this month filed a lawsuit against China's 3D NAND champion YMTC, accusing it of poaching its leading engineers, illegally obtaining its NAND memory know-how from them, and then using that information to build its own non-volatile memory as well as its patent portfolio. The Boise, Idaho-based company further alleges that YMTC uses patents granted to its former employees to accuse Micron of patent infringements in various jurisdictions.

To assemble a comprehensive IP portfolio that would cover everything from essential technologies to sophisticated manufacturing methods quickly, as well as to ensure that its patents overlapped with those of other 3D NAND manufacturers to enable it to attack Micron, the firm asserts YMTC opted for a rather simple, yet effective strategy: It poached engineers from Micron, then made them patent either standard essential inventions or inventions that closely resembled those they worked on while at Micron.

To leave Micron without being asked questions, its former employees cited a broad range of personal or family reasons for their resignations and even did not update their LinkedIn profiles to reflect their new roles at YMTC. These employees had confidentiality obligations that continued after termination of their employment and proscribed them from using, disclosing, or possessing Micron’s confidential information. Meanwhile, Micron did not really investigate the whereabouts of its former employees and "had no reason to suspect YMTC itself" of planning to use its confidential information because "YMTC did not have any material market share in the industry.”

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.