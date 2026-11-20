Phison detailed two new enterprise SSD designs at Supercomputer 2026 (SC26) that aim to answer two separate problems: one with a built-in NPU and 64GB of 130 GB/s memory that supports running PyTorch, vLLM, OpenVINO, and llama.cpp directly on the drive, and another that merges fast pSLC cache with large QLC capacity behind just one controller. The company notes that “many of the products and features mentioned are still in development” and will arrive once finalized.

The computational-storage design’s premise is that a server can offload more to the SSD, which runs AI code on the data where it already resides and sends back results, instead of whole datasets. The pSLC-QLC design, meanwhile, puts the cache inside each drive, which may reduce system complexity, as every drive bay contributes usable capacity and none goes to dedicated cache drives.

Phison says that the integrated NPU is expected to deliver “36,800 DMIPS of compute performance,” or Dhrystone Million Instructions Per Second, a typical synthetic benchmark. This is admittedly an old CPU integer benchmark from the 1980s, while NPUs tend to be rated in TOPS, but that figure was not given. For reference, the Topaz NPU add-in card Phison showed at Computex carried eight NPUs rated at up to 40 TOPS each. The DMIPS figure therefore likely refers to, instead, the CPU cores that work alongside it, which we would expect to be based on an Arm Cortex design, adequate for running an SSD of this class but no measure of its AI capability.

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The memory and its bandwidth are more important for the expected workload, anyway, and while the company doesn’t state the type, LPDDR5X is a popular option and may be used with the Topaz NPU, according to one secondary report. If the drive is a PCIe 6.0 part comparable to Phison’s X3 controller, it could hit up to 28 GB/s to the host, which would put the memory above 4x that speed. For reference, 130 GB/s is a bit less than half of that of the DGX Spark’s hardware, designed for AI development.

Phison says developers can build on the drive “without specialized programming tools,” which, in this case, is a good thing. The drive does, of course, support multiple general-purpose inference servers and runtimes, but nothing was disclosed about how a host reaches the drive’s compute. The drives “scan and process data in parallel,” which indicates scalability, and return “relevant results” which Phison claims could mean 10 to 100 times less data transferred for applicable workloads. This may free up the host CPU for other tasks.

Phison’s idea to put compute on storage isn’t new. Samsung tried this with its SmartSSD — where an FPGA sat on the drive to process data without moving it — which was shown in 2018. Later, in 2022, the design was refined with AMD’s Xilinx Versal FPGA in its second generation, with Samsung claiming more than 50% lower processing time, up to 70% lower energy consumption, and up to 97% lower server CPU usage for scan-heavy database queries, compared to conventional SSDs. The drive has reportedly since disappeared from Samsung’s lineup, though the first-generation model was still sold under AMD’s Xilinx name as of last year.

ScaleFlux took a narrower route, with compression handled inside the SSD controller. The server doesn’t see this, so the drive looks like any other NVMe SSD, and no application has to change its behavior. The CEO claims it is the only company with computational storage in production at hyperscalers. This suggests that not making customers write new code for the drive is the secret to success, as SmartSSD needed that for its FPGA and for each workload. Phison’s selling point here is flexibility for the client to use code written for common AI frameworks.

Company CTO Sebastien Jean, writing in All About Circuits in 2025, argued that generic computational storage had stalled because “each use case is highly unique and it’s simply not scalable.” He called the idea of running the Linux operating system on a drive with bigger processors a “pie-in-the-sky approach.”

Accelerators have long been widely used in data centers, and Jean’s proposal was to put targeted ones inside the SSD, each running a set operation over a range of logical block addresses (LBAs). By his reckoning, a chassis with 90 PCIe 6.0 SSDs could process data at 2.5 TB/s without affecting the CPU. The design revealed at SC26, though, appears closer to the general-purpose model, possibly due to the increasing relevance of AI and the demand for both memory and compute.

Jean also spoke at the Emerging Storage Technology panel at the conference to discuss future developments, including PCIe 7.0 drives that would operate at “50, 56 gigabytes per second,” which he called “faster than a DDR channel.” With 32 drives at this speed, a single chassis could reach “1.8 terabytes per second.” He described this specifically as computational storage for HPC.

Turning to the Mixed Media solution, that’s the “high-endurance pSLC and high-capacity QLC flash” SSD; it’s a 16-channel part, so not comparable to anything you see in retail. The pSLC portion of the drive has the 4-bit QLC flash act in a 1-bit SLC mode, which trades space for performance and endurance. Phison says the design builds on standard NVMe interfaces and fits into existing infrastructure “without requiring specialized host software.”

Jean elaborated at the same panel that the “endurance group on the drive, which is SLC,” is managed separately from the XLC — 3-bit TLC or 4-bit QLC — and each region gets a namespace, so it appears as multiple drives to the OS. Then, high-write data can be sent specifically to the SLC group, while data in the QLC is likely to be more read-heavy. This follows a general trend of enterprise shifting toward QLC for capacity, but having some of it in SLC mode can help reduce the need for specialized caching.

Right now, high-capacity SSDs usually have separate SSDs to fulfill this role, but that takes up more drive bays. The tradeoff with Phison’s approach is that a single drive failure takes out both capacity and a share of the cache. That said, Phison’s approach is more robust from a cache perspective, as “losing one drive out of 24 would result in a 4% cache loss instead of a 25% loss,” the company says, with the 25% presumably assuming four dedicated cache drives.

Dedicated cache drives need tiering handled by the host or array software, while with Mixed Media each drive holds both tiers and the host simply picks the namespace it wants to write to.

The company is not the first to have this idea, either, as Kioxia presented its Mixed Mode idea during FMS 2025, where each drive has a ratio of pSLC to QLC, set once per drive when it’s first used. Kioxia called 1:4 a “good beginning ratio,” though it said customers typically want pSLC at just 0.5% to 2% of maximum QLC capacity. That implementation also had parity protection on the pSLC space across multiple drives. Kioxia similarly marketed the benefit of needing fewer slots and field-replaceable units (FRUs), and its slides even used the term “Mixed Media” in two chart headings.

DapuStor went further with its dual-mode J5060, a QLC SSD with a pSLC region that was in customer validation as of August; it compared the design against “four dedicated SLC drives” in a 24-drive system, the kind of setup that would produce Phison’s 25% figure. Solidigm’s Cloud Storage Acceleration Layer works differently, with a host-side flash translation layer, where it can manage small writes on SLC or TLC drives before writing to QLC in favorable large sequential chunks.

There’s also the Enmotus FuzeDrive P200, previewed at CES 2020 as the MiDrive, which used a Phison controller and seems to be the closest to an ancestor of the current Mixed Media. That consumer drive, which we reviewed in 2021, had SLC and QLC portions that acted distinctly, but they were managed by Enmotus software.

Swipe to scroll horizontally pSLC and QLC tiering approaches Design Where the cache is pSLC-to-QLC ratio How it is managed Phison Mixed Media In every drive, behind one 16-channel controller Not stated Separate NVMe endurance groups assigned to namespaces; no specialized host software, Phison says Kioxia Mixed Mode In every drive, with parity protection on the pSLC space across drives 1:4 as a “good beginning ratio”; customers typically want pSLC at 0.5% to 2% of maximum QLC capacity Ratio set once, creating a pSLC namespace and endurance group DapuStor dual-mode In every drive, as a pSLC region beside the QLC 400GB, 800GB or 1.2TB of pSLC on a 30.72TB drive Separate SLC and QLC block devices on one drive Enmotus FuzeDrive P200 In the drive, as a fixed SLC portion of a consumer QLC SSD 24GB of SLC on the 900GB model Enmotus’ own software Solidigm CSAL On dedicated SLC or TLC cache drives Reference system: three 800GB SLC drives and seven 61.44TB QLC drives Flash translation layer running on the host

It’s also inevitable that these two approaches will be compared to Phison’s other upcoming part, the X3 enterprise SSD controller, a PCIe 6.0 design promising up to 28 GB/s of sequential throughput and 6.8 million IOPS. Those figures are unchanged since Computex in June.

The X3’s IOPS sounds like a lot, but we’ve heard considerable banter about AI needing way more than that, as Nvidia’s roadmap target for PCIe 7.0 is at 100 million IOPS, though that target counts 512-byte reads, a smaller unit than the 4KB that SSD ratings usually use, so the two figures aren’t directly comparable. Jean said at the panel that Phison is “very optimistic” it can achieve that. He added that the eightfold jump in IOPS that comes with moving from 4KB to 512-byte accesses would, on existing NAND, mean “eight times as much power,” or “roughly in the 140 to 180 watt range,” which is beyond reasonable, so perhaps a different solution will be required.

For the X3, Phison told us in June to expect customer samples by the end of the year, with volume coming in the middle of next year, though the SC26 release gives no dates. Notably, Micron and Samsung are already offering PCIe 6.0 SSDs, and the Bravera SC6 controller is expected from Marvell. Phison also says its PS7161, which its site lists as a customer sample, is “the first PCIe 6.0 redriver on the PCI-SIG Integrators List.”

Of the two designs, Mixed Media looks like the nearer product. It builds on standard NVMe features, and DapuStor’s similar dual-mode drive reached customer testing this summer, while the one processor figure given for the computational-storage drive says little about what it can do for AI. What remains to be seen for Mixed Media is its pSLC-to-QLC ratio and how configurable it is. CES and Computex are the notable dates on the 2027 calendar to find out more about both, as well as the X3.