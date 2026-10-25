Samsung's new 2TB 990 SSD is 38% off at Amazon today — get $200 off this PCIe 4.0 all-rounder drive for a limited time

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Well-reviewed drive boasts speeds up to 7,250/6,450 MB/s.

990 SSD
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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While SSD pricing isn't quite as bad as what we see in the RAM market, buying more storage for your PC is still quite painful. Samsung recently released a new 'budget' version of its 990 M.2 SSD, and it just got a surprising $200 discount at Amazon. The 990 2TB SSD is now $329 instead of $529, offering a solid 38% saving.

● Grab this deal at Amazon

Samsung 990 2TB SSD
Save 38% ($200)
Samsung 990 2TB SSD: was $529.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Save 38% on an M.2 Gen 4 SSD with up to 7,250/6,450 MB/s sequential read/write speeds.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.