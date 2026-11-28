SSD deals are increasingly difficult to find in the AI apocalypse, but Samsung's 910 Pro 2TB is currently half price at Amazon. Right now you can get one for $349 instead of $679.99, a return to the lowest price we've seen this year. Of course, it has been much cheaper in the past, but the old pricing rules for storage and RAM no longer apply, with prices up more than 100% on some models.

● Check out the Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB deal on Amazon

As you can read in our Samsung 9100 Pro review, this drive is pretty excellent. Powered by Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer V8 NAND, it boasts on paper read and write speeds of 14,800MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

This is a great drive for gaming and any type of productivity task, ensuring your storage isn't a bottleneck, with 1,850K/2,600K IOPS random read/write speeds for AI workloads.

This drive also comes with a lot of protections, including good thermal controls to prevent overheating, with a 1,200 TBW endurance rating, enough to see you write over a third of the drive a day for more than five years.

Save 49% ($329.98) Samsung 2TB 9100 Pro: was $679.97 now $349.99 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 2 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

As you can see from our testing, the 9100 Pro blitzes the competition in our PCMark 10 storage testing. There are faster drives on the market, but this is a serious contender for one of the fastest.

If that's a bit too expensive, then MSI has a deal on its Spatium M560 Gen 5 drive. Also 2 TB in capacity, this drive has a solid Phison E31T controller, but doesn't have any DRAM on board. That makes it cheaper, but also slower, with sequential read and write speeds of 10,300 MB/s and 8,700 MB/s, respectively. At 14 cents per GB, this is the best-value Gen 5 drive on sale right now, with a $160 discount on the usual price of $439.99.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value,’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.