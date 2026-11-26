There's a 21% discount right now on the 2TB SanDisk Optimus GX Pro SSD right now. That's a record low for this relaunched flagship drive, which replaces the venerable WD Black SN8100. It's basically the same Gen 5 drive with a different name, offering ultra-fast sequential read and write speeds of 14,900 MB/s and 14,000 MB/s apiece.

● Check out the Sandisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 2TB SSD on Amazon

The GX Pro 8100, like the SN8100 it replaces, is one of the fastest drives you can buy for your gaming PC. We tested the 8TB model earlier in the year and loved it: it's a top-tier drive with brilliant performance and good power efficiency. We also tested the 2TB SN8100 and loved that drive, too, for the same reasons.

The discount matters. PCIe 5.0 SSDs, as our SSD price tracker will show you, command a price premium in the current market. The AI boom has forced prices for drives through the roof and beyond over the last 18 months, so a deal like this is one of the best ways to upgrade your storage without paying the extra premium. Right now, it even beats the Gen 4 2TB Samsung 990 Pro on pricing, too.

Specs-wise, you're getting a drive powered by a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller with dedicated DRAM cache for multitasking, paired with 218-layer SanDisk/Kioxia 3D TLC NAND and SanDisk's nCache 4.0 write buffer. It also has a 1,200 TBW endurance rating, meaning you can write 1,200 terabytes with this drive. To put that into context, you'd need to write to a third of this drive every single day for five years to wear out that condition on your warranty's five-year coverage.

This is the sort of drive you'd want if you want no bottlenecks, whether it's intensive AI workloads or in-game load times. A high-performance drive in the current market makes sense if the price is right, which makes the discount extra important.

At $0.175 per GB, this $349.99 2TB SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 2TB drive is a serious option for gamers and one of the best value options you can buy right now, whether you're building a new rig or upgrading an existing one. This Amazon Black Friday deal won't last at these prices, so if you want one of the best SSDs on the market, you'll need to be quick.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value,’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.