SSDs are expensive right now, thanks to AI, so picking one up on sale is the best way to do it. Luckily, thanks to the start of Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can pick up a 4TB Samsung 990 Pro for $699.99 right now. That's a $100 price drop compared to last week and a huge 36% discount on its current list price.

● Grab this Samsung SSD deal at Amazon

This is a very good deal in the current market, unless you've got a time machine. As our Samsung 990 Pro 4TB review shows, this is one of the best SSDs overall, and our top recommendation. It has maximum sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s apiece, with random reads/writes coming in at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively, with endurance rated at 2,400 TBW (terabytes written).

Save 36% ($400) Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Amazon The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest Gen 4 SSDs available thanks to read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth. This M.2 NVMe drive comes in the 2280 form factor and holds enough capacity to store a large selection of your favorite games or files. Random reads/writes come in at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively, while endurance is rated for a respectable 2,400 TBW.

For this 4TB drive, Samsung used 236-layer TLC V-NAND while also using a single-sided design, making it a good option for installation in a PC where physical space is at a premium. Our own tests at the time saw it score above the competition in almost every test we ran, with the lowest latency in 3DMark's storage test. That's a particularly good result for gamers, hopefully giving you faster load times. You're also getting a drive with sustainable performance, even while writing to the drive, maintaining speeds of 6.2 GB/s for 75 seconds during our IOMeter tests, thanks to that 10GB of pSLC cache.

While newer Gen 5 drives can best it on speed and performance, we've not tested a faster Gen 4 SSD. This is a high calibre drive, but it's important to focus on the capacity here, too. 4TB is a huge boost for most PCs that will ensure that, once you've installed your OS, you're left with a vast amount of extra storage for games, photos, and important documents.

AI might have forced SSD prices to shoot through the roof, but the $699 sale price on this 4TB Samsung 990 Pro is a good option in the current market. The $100 price drop compared to last week, let alone from its high of $1,099, means you can secure fast, vast storage for a price we've not seen in months. Expect to see this deal sell out fast.