If you need to buy new storage for your PC, you're going to pay extra. There's no way around that fact. The AI boom has forced prices up across the board. Without a time machine, the only way to score a good deal on a new SSD is to find a bargain that is hundreds of dollars cheaper than its current list price. Luckily, this 4TB Samsung 9910 Pro deal at Woot qualifies, knocking a huge $348 off compared to sister brand Amazon's rival discount price, making it $619.99 for a limited time only.

● Check out this deal at Woot

Before you grab your pitchforks, this is a good deal in context. Amazon owns Woot, so it's fair to use Amazon's own historic pricing as a benchmark here. That data shows this SSD, like the entire market, has seen a huge set of price increases since December. We've not seen this particular model close to this price since February. Prices have been unstoppable since then, too.

For your money, you're getting 4TB of fast storage from a known, trusted brand. Our Samsung 9910 Pro review, made before the market turmoil, shows this is a good all-rounder drive, with good power efficiency compared to its rivals. This is a PCIe 5.0 SSD, with speeds that vastly improve upon rival Gen 4 and 3 drives, and will be a huge step up over an older SATA SSD or traditional hard drive.

amazon prime required Save 36% ($348.51) Samsung 9910 Pro 4TB SSD: was $968.50 now $619.99 at Woot! This Samsung 9100 Pro SSD provides 4TB of PCIe 5.0 storage. It delivers impressive performance with up to 14,800 MB/s in sequential read and 13,400 MB/s in sequential write speeds. It comes with a heatsink, too.

Two things are important to point out on this SSD: speed and capacity. 4TB of storage is a sizable amount for a gaming or productivity rig. Once you've installed your operating system, you'll be left with terabytes of space for your files. If you're a gamer, that'll mean enough for several of the biggest AAA game installations, alongside plenty of indies, with enough room left spare.

Speed is arguably the bigger draw, though. The Samsung 9910 Pro is an NVMe M.2 SSD, running on PCIe 5.0 over four lanes, delivering sequential read and write speeds of 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s apiece. This isn't the fastest, but it's not a million miles away from faster rivals like the Corsair MP700 Pro XT, which leads our best SSD list for speed with speeds of 14, 900 MB/s and 14,700 MB/s for read and write.

Specs-wise, the 9100 Pro is built with a single-sided design that includes an SSD controller, a DRAM package, and two NAND flash packages. It's made with Samsung's 5nm Presto controller and is able to max out PCIe 5.0 over four lanes for best throughput. It's a TLC drive using Samsung's 236-layer V8 flash memory modules. This particular 4TB model comes with a heatsink, too, to help keep the drive cool during use.

The $619.99 sale price for this 4TB Samsung 9910 Pro is not ground-breaking or an all-time low. In the context of the current PC hardware market, however, it's a good price that knocks nearly $350 off compared to the same model on sale at Amazon. It's a Prime exclusive (Woot is owned by Amazon), so if you want it, you'll need to make sure you use a Woot account that's linked to your existing Amazon Prime account.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.

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