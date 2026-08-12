Save $106 on this 4TB Team Group SSD with Gen 4 speeds, now 10.2 cents per GB — Newegg coupon deal makes this T-Force G50 one of the cheapest PCIe 4.0 drives on sale right now with this amount of storage

Unfortunately, storage costs for PC builders have shot up into the stratosphere this year. AI has sucked up our RAM and SSDs and left us with inflated prices as a result, making it essential to find good deals in the current market when they appear. This 4TB Team Group T-Force G50 SSD for $389.99, thanks to a $106 discount code at Newegg, isn't a record breaker, but it's basically the lowest price you'll pay for this amount of storage for an SSD offering Gen 4 speeds, and $10 cheaper than we saw during Prime Day.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

The only drive you'll find cheaper with similar specs is the Silicon Power UD90, but only by a few cents, with the next drive costing you over $50 more for slower speeds. If you want it, you'll need to make sure you use the coupon code BTSF2997 at checkout to get the full discount applied.

The T-Force G50 is a PCIe 4.0 SSD, running over all four lanes, and offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 5,000 and 4,500 MB/s apiece. It won't be winning any speed awards, but if that was your aim, then the Samsung 990 Pro, which sits on our best SSD, is the better option. You'll need to pay almost twice the price, however, with the 990 Pro costing $789.99 right now, just $10 less than double what you're paying here for the same storage capacity.

The T-Force G50 comes with a graphene heatsink to keep things cool, ships with TLC memory, and features a memory controller from InnoGrit.

The $389.99 sale price for this Team Group T-Force G50 4TB SSD is a bargain under current conditions. We're in a troubled market for PC builders, and the $106 saving brings this SSD down to around 10.2 cents per GB, as low as you'll find right now for this capacity from a Gen 4 SSD. Don't forget to use coupon code BTSF2997 for the discount, however.