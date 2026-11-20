Amazon wants you to buy an SSD during this Black Friday sales event, if its price cuts are anything to go by. The tech behemoth has slashed the price of the 2TB Samsung 9100 Pro by almost half, knocking it down to $349.99. That's a 49% saving compared to its list price, and brings it back down to a level we only saw very briefly during its last Prime Day event.

● Check out the Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB deal on Amazon

In the current market, with the AI boom forcing prices upwards at a seemingly unstoppable rate, a deal like this is the best way to upgrade your PC's storage. This is one of the best drives out there, offering Gen 5 speeds, and even beats the Gen 4 Samsung 990 Pro on pricing.

There's no debating how good of an SSD this is, as our Samsung 9100 Pro review explains. It ships with Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer V8 NAND. It delivers sequential reads and writes of 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, making it one of the best SSDs you can buy with some of the fastest speeds you'll find.

Speeds are important: you're not going to see bottlenecks with this kind of drive, making it a deal from the most basic of tasks to any intensive AI workloads you might be thinking about. A high-performance drive in the current market might seem like a tough sell, but the price is the biggest selling point here. This discount makes it more affordable to pick up one of the best drives on the market.

You're also protected if your drive fails, as this Gen 5 drive comes with a five-year limited warranty. That said, its endurance ratings are pretty good, so even under tough loads, it should still do the business: you're getting 1,200 TBW, or terabytes written, with this 2TB drive. You'd need to write to more than a third of this drive every single day, for five years to wear out that condition on your warranty's coverage.

Save 51% ($344.98) Samsung 2TB 9100 Pro: was $679.97 now $334.99 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 2 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively.

You won't be surprised to realise that the Samsung 9100 Pro is one of the best-performing drives you can buy. That difference is going to become very apparent if you upgrade from an older Gen 3 or 4 drive. Compare and contrast, for instance, against the Samsung 990 Pro, which is this drive's predecessor and still one of the best PCIe 4.0 drives. That drive can hit reads and writes of 7,940 and 6,900 MB/s, compared to the 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s here. Even slower speeds are managed with a Gen 3 SSD, and below 600 MB/s with an older-style SATA drive.

You aren't getting the fastest Gen 5 drive here, but that's not really the point. You're getting a high-performance drive with a decent amount of capacity that, with this discount, you're going to struggle to beat when you compare cost to performance.

At $0.174 per GB, this 2TB Samsung 9100 Pro for $349.99 is one of the best value options for a new gaming PC build or upgrade if you need storage. We'd expect this Amazon Black Friday deal to be very popular, so if you want to grab this top Samsung drive at a discount, you'd better be quick.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value,’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.