SK hynix reportedly playing hardball with Trump admin over 3D NAND fab — company demands increased chipmaking equipment exports to China in exchange for US fab

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Quid pro quo?

SK hynix Cheongju
(Image credit: SK hynix)

Reports that Solidigm was considering building a 3D NAND fab in the U.S. came as a surprise last month, as no company has manufactured NAND flash memory in America for years. However, the potential investment now appears to be part of a calculated move by Solidigm's parent SK hynix, which is reportedly asking the U.S. government to authorize additional semiconductor manufacturing equipment shipments to its Dalian facility in China in exchange for a commitment to build a new NAND fab in the U.S., according to Reuters.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    The Dalian fab is the world's only facility to produce 192-layer floating gate 3D NAND for Solidigm's data center-grade SSDs for AI, enterprise, and hyperscale data centers.
    This is supposed to sound impressive but I know more companies have hit >200 layers.

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/chinas-ymtc-ships-232-layer-3d-qlc-nand-worlds-highest-recording-densityhttps://www.blocksandfiles.com/flash/2022/07/26/first-out-of-the-gate-micron-wins-the-200-plus-layer-nand-production-race/1610840
    Reply