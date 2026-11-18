Solid-state drives, phones, laptops, and tablets have all gotten substantially pricier in the last couple of years. Beyond the stratospheric prices of DDR5 memory, prospective PC builders and consumer electronics buyers have had to deal with upcharges on SSDs of all sizes thanks to the AI boom. That may be changing soon, as spot pricing for consumer NAND chips is reportedly dropping, according to a new report from Seoul Economic Daily (SED).

The report observes a 20% drop in spot pricing for NAND chips over just the last month. Its conclusions are bolstered by information from a Bank of America note from Nov. 13, wherein industry sources tell that institution that NAND is due for a market correction.

SED says that according to that note, 512 Gb NAND wafers saw a 32% drop to $14.30 apiece on the spot market, while 1 Tb wafers fell 19% to $24.90. SED quotes another industry source that says: "NAND cannot sustain the steep price gains seen so far."

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Those decreases may be hard to square in a time when enterprise SSDs are getting pricier by the day, but SED notes that the rise in phone and PC prices has led customers to delay upgrades, resulting in a 20% year-on-year decline in shipments for phones alone and making for the lowest third-quarter volumes in 14 years. Meanwhile, PC shipments have also fallen 22.5% year-on-year, according to a Gartner report.

In the face of those consumer decisions, device makers are letting their existing stock drain out and are presumably stocked with NAND chips for the short term, thus resulting in lower prices for new fab shipments on the short-term spot market.

Another factor in the consumer NAND market is that not all flash is equal. Both RAM and NAND makers have been redirecting their chip output to serve the ongoing AI boom, converting their consumer-grade production lines to make higher-spec silicon. Memory factories have been converting DDR5 capacity to HBM at a steady pace, as parts of the process are shared across both types.

But according to the Bank of America note that SED cites, things are different in the NAND world. High-density flash now sits at around 300 layers, and its production requires substantially different tooling compared to the lower-grade silicon deemed suitable for us mere mortals. So the continuing growth in NAND demand from AI data centers may not translate directly into reduced consumer supply.

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Beyond those factors, added supply from Chinese NAND maker YMTC is creating additional downward price pressure in the NAND market. SED notes that YMTC has taken a 14% chunk from major players in the NAND market in the second quarter of this year alone.

On net, these forces could result in a bit of relief for consumer tech. SED says Bank of America expects consumer NAND prices for PCs and smartphones to fall 5% to 10% on the longer-term contract market in the first quarter of 2027, while enterprise NAND contract prices are expected to hold more or less steady.

Whether those declines translate to lower prices for finished devices and components like SSDs will remain to be seen, and products with those chips inside will require some time to reach the market. But in the ongoing AI supply crunch, any potential relief is worth celebrating.

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